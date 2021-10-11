Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon with his wife and others at the premiere of the film in New York

Over the weekend, in one of the halls of Lincoln Center (Frederick P. Rose Hall), the premiere of the new film by Oscar-winning director Ridley Scott “The Last Duel” took place. The main characters on the red carpet were Ben Affleck, who played one of the roles in the film, as well as one of the scriptwriters, and his beloved Jennifer Lopez. The actress and singer specially flew to New York from Vancouver, where she is now engaged in a new project.

For the release, Lopez chose a chocolate-colored Herve Leger outfit – a long skirt with a slit and a long-sleeved crop top. The look was complemented by stiletto heels and a matching clutch. Ben put on a black corduroy suit.

In addition to them, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso attended the premiere, as well as the star of the TV series “Killing Eve” Jody Comer.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso

Jodie Comer

Ben Affleck, Jody Comer and Matt Damon

Ridley Scott’s new film is a historical thriller based on the storyline of Eric Jaeger’s The Last Duel: The True Story of a Battle Challenge in Medieval France, and tells the story of two best friends who will have to fight to the death in a duel. The film was slated for release in December last year, but due to the pandemic, the world premiere was postponed, and it took place at the Venice Film Festival in September. Then Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who renewed their relationship this spring 17 years after the breakup, first appeared on the red carpet as a couple.