Ben Affleck drooling over Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of The Final Duel premiere

Jennifer Lopez literally hypnotized Ben Affleck at the Manhattan premiere. Director Ridley Scott and the leading actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck presented their medieval blockbuster this evening.The last duel“. But if J. Lo appears somewhere, be prepared for the fact that all eyes will be on her. This is exactly what happened. The singer appeared on the red carpet as Ben’s escort, but Affleck literally drool over his companion and could not take his eyes off her.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the New York Premiere of The Last Duel at the Rose Theater at Frederick P. Rose Hall of Lincoln Center on October 9, 2021 in New York

They hugged, kissed, Jennifer flirtatiously covered herself with a clutch, hugged her beloved around the waist and literally shone. He, in turn, did not let go of her and looked like the happiest man in the world. The photographers also filmed a cute episode: when Ben and Jennifer got out of the car, the actor, like a true gentleman, protected his lady from the crowd of fans and carefully held her coat so that it would not open open. If this is not love, then what?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the premiere of The Last Duel, New York, 2021

By the way, the couple looked incredibly stylish and effective. Affleck was dressed in a dapper navy blue velvet suit and tie. Lopez, 52, opted for a shiny brown set with a fitted skirt and crop top revealing her perfect abs. The singer tucked her hair into a ponytail, and supplemented the image with large gold earrings and rings. In her hands was a snake clutch with a massive gold buckle.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the premiere of The Last Duel, New York, 2021

“Bennifer“Are experiencing, perhaps, the best stage of their love. Affleck said last week that since renewing his relationship with Lopez, he feels better than ever.

“I am very happy. This is a very happy time in my life. Life is wonderful, ”said the 49-year-old actor in an interview with Extra TV.

Not long ago, the couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll through New York’s Madison Square. So now the whole world is watching the revival of this tender and at the same time passionate relationship.

A passionate kiss from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the premiere of The Last Duel, New York, 2021

Photo source: Gettyimages

