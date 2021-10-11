Bitcoin fell in price by almost $ 2 thousand per day :: RBC.Crypto

Over the month, the price of the first cryptocurrency fell by 14%. In early September, the asset reached a local maximum of $ 52.9 thousand.

The price of bitcoin over the past day has decreased by almost $ 2 thousand (5%), at the moment dropping to $ 41.6 thousand. At 11:20 Moscow time, the coin is trading at $ 42 thousand. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency fell to $ 787 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the month, bitcoin has fallen in price by 14%. At the beginning of September, the value of the asset exceeded $ 52.9 thousand. After that, the quotes went down and on September 21, they reached a local minimum at $ 39.6 thousand.

The last round of decline in the cryptomarket took place after the next bans by the Chinese authorities. Last week it became known that the People’s Bank of China has completely banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country. The use of digital assets is now tantamount to illegal financial activity in China.

On the morning of September 28, it became known that the PRC authorities blocked the operation of CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap services in the country. Also, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has warned that it will stop selling cryptocurrency mining equipment from October 8.

