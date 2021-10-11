https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210811/bond-1745375944.html
“Bond Girl” broke her ribs on the first day of filming
Hollywood actress Halle Berry, best known for her role as the girl of super agent James Bond in cult British films, broke her ribs on the first day of filming a new … Radio Sputnik, 08/11/2021
MOSCOW, August 11 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Halle Berry, best known for her role as super agent James Bond’s girlfriend in iconic British films, broke her ribs on the first day of filming, Entertainment Weekly reported. Justice. Despite the injury, the actress continued to participate in the making of the film. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Olga Buzova sharply responded to subscribers who laughed at her boxing. Shortly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
