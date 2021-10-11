Brazilian President was not allowed to attend a football match without COVID vaccination :: Football :: RBC Sport

Jair Bolsonaro, who denied the danger of a coronavirus pandemic, wanted to attend the Brazilian championship match Santos v Gremo on Sunday. He expressed outrage at the fact that he was demanded a certificate of vaccination

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was not allowed to attend the national football match due to the lack of a coronavirus vaccination certificate. Reported by the publication Metropoles.

According to the president, he wanted to attend the Sunday match Santos (Santos, São Paulo state.) – Gremo (Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state).

“Why do I need a vaccination passport? I just wanted to watch Santos play and they told me I needed to get vaccinated. What for? I have more antibodies than those who received the vaccine. ” – stressed the president.

On Sunday, Santos played its first match with spectators after a multi-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attending football matches in most Brazilian states is only possible with a vaccination passport.





Bolsonaro has repeatedly opposed universal vaccination and quarantine. At the beginning of the pandemic, Bolsonaro denied the danger of the coronavirus.

Due to the lack of a vaccination passport, the president was previously not allowed to enter a pizzeria in New York.

Brazil ranks third in the number of recorded cases of coronavirus (more than 21.5 million as of October 10, according to WHO) and second in deaths from COVID (599 thousand, according to WHO).