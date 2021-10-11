Byshovets – about Dziuba: patriotism cannot be instilled by order. The national team will do without it

Famous Russian coach Anatoly Byshovets appreciated the decision of the Zenit striker Artem Dziuba refuse to be called up to the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Dziuba gave up the national team because of poor form? Maybe the shape is really bad, not washed. I support the position of Karpin, who clearly said: the coaching staff will not persuade anyone to play for the national team. And neither journalists, nor even RFU President Alexander Dyukov should interfere in this process.

Was Ignashevich persuaded to return to the national team before the home World Cup? In terms of their moral qualities, Dzyuba and Ignashevich are antipodes. As a rule, I do not discuss or condemn the actions of the players, but I don’t want to talk about the Zenit forward at all. He made it clear that he did not want to compromise principles. Well, the national team can do without him. You cannot instill patriotism by order from above. And the national team, which is now being rebuilt in a new way, does not feel such a need for Dzyuba. There the atmosphere is different, and the tactical schemes, in which Dziuba still needs to be inscribed, “- quotes Byshovets” Sport Weekend “.