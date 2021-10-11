Cardano and Stellar Show Benefits of Collaborating with Universities and Colleges | Blockchain24

Major cryptocurrency companies and foundations are partnering with educational institutions to further democratize technology development and leverage new talent pools. Blockchain pioneers see it as a way to pass the torch on to the next generation of innovators.

For example, Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) boasts partnerships with over 30 leading universities in the world, while the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) now works directly with academic programs around the world.

“We started getting serious about academia about a year ago,” said Justin Rice, vice president of ecosystem development at SDF.

Rice said SDF now has sufficient staff to launch such a program, which he believes is in line with the mission of founding an open source platform to enhance equitable access to the world’s financial infrastructure. According to him, it is “not only about transferring final products, digital assets into the hands of end users, but also about empowering the people who create these products,” he said.

“In many ways, this is the most important layer of the whole cake that we can and should focus on – builders, creators, innovators – because they will take these core networks that are digitally valuable and transform them into something meaningful.”

The mandate to expand equitable access extends to the development of the technology itself. To this end, SDF collaborates with academic programs around the world, including Blockchain at Berkeley, the Blockchain Technology Center of University College London, the Fintech Lab of the National University of Singapore and the University of Nicosia in Cyprus. Top three places in the top seven spots in CoinDesk’s new ranking of the best universities on blockchain, which covers 230 schools around the world. The Stellar Development Foundation also provides a range of resources to students outside of these institutional partnerships, including grants and lectures, as well as hackathon events developed in partnership with blockchain clubs on campus.

“We are also helping to add content to the blockchain,” says Rice. “A lot of this is about building resources, some providing technical assistance or mentoring people in our organization, and some actually creating hackathons that reward successful projects.”

Such partnerships are becoming more and more popular now as the generation of blockchain pioneers become more confident in the longevity of the technology.

“The people who are working on blockchain today are the first generation,” he says. “There has been enough progress, acceptance and basic understanding of blockchain where it seems like it’s here to stay, so let’s start thinking about the next generation.”

These partnerships help academic institutions stay on top of cutting-edge technology.

“Educational students trained in blockchain technology will inevitably lead to more tech jobs in Wyoming for our graduates,” says Dr. James Caldwell, co-director of the University of Wyoming’s Blockchain Advanced Lab (WABL).

The lab was launched in early 2020 following donations of $ 500,000 from IOHK, the organization behind Cardano and the ADA cryptocurrency. This was also accompanied by government funding. Blockchain Lab currently supports six graduate students and a similar number of students. WABL minted 205 blocks as part of the Cardano Stake Pool.

“We have students doing research on advanced blockchain technologies, working on projects at IOHK,” Caldwell said. “Thanks to the efforts of the center, we have just received 13 mining machines, and we are setting up a mining club, and we hope to be able to involve students in the correct operation of these machines.”

Caldwell, who has been teaching at the University of Wyoming for 23 years, says the state has long struggled to provide local tech jobs for its graduates, as most employers prefer neighboring Colorado when setting up offices in the region.