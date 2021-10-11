Catsuit on Kim Kardashian on SNL: where to buy tight-fitting jumpsuit, the most fashionable item of the spring-summer 2022 season

Kim Kardashian and her SNL debut made a lot of social media buzz over the weekend. Kim’s jokes about her home video and divorce from Kanye, her parodies of her sister Courtney and a kiss with Pete Davidson as Aladdin were cut into memes, short videos “in case of important negotiations” and dismantled into quotes. Kardashian surpassed herself this time – we don’t even remember the last time she gave so many news stories in just one evening.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on SNL Oct 2021

Kim Kardashian on SNL Oct 2021

But the coolest thing was that she was tearing up the media space of Kim in Balenciaga total looks, thereby subjugating not only the tabloids, but also the fashionable press for the next few days. During the show, she changed three catsuits by Demna Gvasalia: two in spandex (black and pink) and one in velvet (fuchsia and painfully reminiscent of a top with Marine Serre gloves).

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga on SNL

And if it seemed to you that Kim Kardashian is one of those stars who do not have their own uniforms and who just put on everything that is fashionable, this is not entirely true. Catsuits like these – tight-fitting jumpsuits – have always been an iconic piece of Kim’s hypersexual wardrobe. Over the past few years we’ve seen her in a vintage leopard print Alaïa, Balmain latex mustard, Rick Owens red leather at one of West’s Donda auditions, a metallic gray Yeezy, and several tattooed Jean Paul Gaultiers from the 1990s collections. years.

It is not at all surprising that it was Kim Kardashian who became one of the main popularizers of catsuits in the late 2010s. This piece of clothing has always been synonymous with the word “sex”, and Kim has built her media image precisely on the exploitation of sexual aesthetics. But in fairness, it’s worth noting that the last star who gave catsuits a powerful boost in search engines was not Kim, but Beyoncé. Namely – her visual album Black Is King, in which the singer danced in a tight Marine Serre jumpsuit with a print in the form of moons.

Casey Cadwallader is another person who has made catsuits the IT item of modern fashion. He took over as creative director for Mugler in December 2017 and in the brand’s second collection, cruise 2019, showed off his first translucent black bodysuit. Then he took a break for exactly a year, after which he again began to carefully introduce the catsuit every season – until it became its central element in the spring-summer 2020 collection. Cadwallader’s see-through jumpsuits are so loved by stars of all sizes that iD asked a logical, yet ironic question on their pages: “Can you even consider yourself a pop star if you still don’t have a Mugler catsuit?”

In the fall of 2021, that iconic Mugler collection turned two years old. And today, after the Fashion Weeks of the spring-summer 2022 season, we can state such an unprecedented growth in the popularity of catsuits, which, it seems, has never happened (even in the previous season, when Prada had jersey overalls). Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, David Koma, Alaïa, Nensi Dojaka and Balenciaga are just a few of the brands that have turned models on their catwalks into catwomen. And this is despite the fact that the catsuit, in general, is far from the most inclusive wardrobe item, as Yana Lukina concluded in our September issue. But if nothing stops you (be it dissatisfaction with your own body or a banal dislike for everything that is tight), we still advise you to take a closer look at catsuits. And since in the modern world this wardrobe item is more about humor than about sexuality, you can even go all-in and, for the first time in many years, go to the Philipp Plein boutique for a translucent mesh jumpsuit covered in a leopard print. Walk like that.