Charles Leclair on the prolonged pit stop: “At that moment, being behind the wheel of the car, I was sure of the right choice. It’s a pity that it didn’t work ”- Auto

Ferrari driver Charles Leclair summed up the results of the Turkish Grand Prix, admitting the mistake of delaying the pit stop, because of which he lost the chance to get on the podium.

“Great race, especially the first leg when we were very fast. Then, unfortunately, we believed in ourselves too much and ended up too late at the pit stop.

During the first 5-6 laps after the rivals’ pit stops, we were actually even faster than them, although we had old tires. And we thought – why stop if we are faster anyway? But then, after these 5-6 laps, the rivals coped with the granulation of the tires and drove much faster.

Opponents won back two seconds per circle. As a result, we simply had no choice but to go to the pit stop. And after stopping, on the last seven laps of the race, we ourselves did not get rid of the problems with tire granulation. As a result, we lost our place on the podium.

Now, already knowing the result, I certainly regret that we did not stop earlier. But at that moment, while driving a car, I was sure of the correct choice. It’s a pity that it didn’t work, ”Leclair said.

