China’s blacklist: why investment in cryptocurrency mining could be banned – bitcoin news

China’s “black list”

The list of industries in the new edition of the so-called “black list” of the PRC is somewhat shorter than last year’s (117 positions in 2021 against 123 in 2020). Also, Beijing decided to prohibit investments of “non-public” capital in publishing, including live broadcasts, news, television and radio broadcasting and similar areas.

note Iran lifts temporary ban on cryptocurrency mining

Why is mining banned in China

At the end of September this year, the Chinese Central Bank banned mining and any cryptocurrency transactions. That is, foreign crypto exchanges were not allowed to provide services to Chinese investors and facilitate cryptocurrency trading for financial campaigns. Accordingly, such operations became illegal.

Recall that the decision of the Central Bank of China was also preceded by increased control over the activities of miners and an increase in inspections of colleges, research institutes and data centers for illegal mining activity.

This happened after the authorities of the Celestial Empire drew attention to those miners who masqueraded as “data scientists” and data center operators. After the massive departure of miners from China, the hashrate of the bitcoin network fell by half, but the donkey returned to its previous values, which indicates a complete recovery of the operators’ activities.

More details China will intensify the fight against miners: who are they and why the authorities are hunting them

Important! The Chinese central bank has called the eradication of cryptocurrency mining an urgent task, citing the need to achieve national goals to reduce carbon emissions.

What is mining

Mining is one of the ways to make money on cryptocurrency. Since, in fact, no one regulates the emission of cryptocurrency, so everyone can get money. Mining is about putting new committed transactions on the blockchain. The blockchain is a chain of blocks, each of which displays a separate operation.