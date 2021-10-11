China’s national blockchain network to expand to Turkey and Uzbekistan | Blockchain24

China’s Blockchain Service Network (BSN) – a public-private nationwide infrastructure project designed to drive the massive adoption of blockchain technology – is creating more portals overseas, moving closer to wider international reach.

Red Date Technology, the company China has hired to run its BSN, announced today that it is working to launch its third and fourth international portals in Turkey and Uzbekistan in partnership with the Turkish Chinese Business Matching Center.

These new BSN portals are expected to launch by the end of December, the company said.

BSN portals are designed to provide a platform for the development of blockchain services in Turkey and Uzbekistan with the aim of offering more cost-effective solutions for developing blockchain applications in interoperability environments.

BSN brings together frameworks such as Ethereum, Algorand, EOS, Polkadot, NEO, Tezos, Oasis, Hyperledger Fabric, ConsenSys Quorum, and Corda. It is also supported by cloud services including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft Azure.

Red Date’s latest moves follow its previous announcements to establish BSN portals in Hong Kong and South Korea.