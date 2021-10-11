CIS is back! Virtus.pro and Team Spirit fell in love with themselves at The International 10! | Dota 2

The group stage ended on October 10 The International 10 (2021) Dota 2. Both teams from the CIS – Virtus.pro and Team Spirit – advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs. Few could have expected such results, given the performance of our teams at the majors. But VP and Spirit for the first time in a very long time gave us the opportunity to really rejoice at the success of the CIS on an international LAN of such a high level. It is difficult to say how the fate of the teams will turn out in the playoffs, but so far this stage has not started, let’s just note the positive moments that were in the game of our guys.

Virtus.pro

After two defeats on the second day of the group stage, a lot of negativity poured out on Virtus.pro. The thesis has surfaced again that VP is not capable of fighting high-level teams. Those two failures against T1 and IG were a real test of the team’s morale. Still, it was psychology, as it seemed to many, that was the vulnerability of the young team. That is why it is doubly pleasant that after the devastating defeats, VP played well in the following meetings, winning all the maps. And here it is worth paying attention to two points.

First, it began to shine again Danil gpK ~ Skutinwho failed cards on Void Spirit on the second game day. He has shown that he can be the main character, annihilating the entire map, both in matches against Thunder Predator on Storm Spirit, and as an effective seven-core on Earthshaker, as in a duel with Evil Geniuses…

Secondly, it was nice to see that VP did not start to get lost on the map after failures on the lanes and in the early stages. EG were in the lead in terms of gold and acted as the first number at the beginning of both cards. However, Virtus.pro felt the peak of the strength of their draft and, having waited out the difficult starting 10-15 minutes, transformed and seized control of the map. In addition, it is worth remembering the unsuccessful start of the first card against Thunder Predator… There VP openly failed the start, and it seemed that the team was about to float: the team was losing 6 thousand gold in the 20th minute to the main outsider of the group. But our guys continued to act in cold blood and in the end, thanks to a successful sortie under Smoke of Deceit, narrowed the gap. And after another three minutes, VP completely turned the tide of the map with two scattered battles. The way Save knocked down the enemy Io’s ultimate is one of the main highlights of the day.

Virtus.pro became the team with the narrowest hero pool: the roster chose only 34 different characters for the group stage. But this does not mean that VP has a poor pool of strategies and ideas. Vice versa. We will not remind about Dawnbreaker anymore, the team failed with her on the second day and, possibly, will abandon the hero. Let’s look at other characters with whom the roster acted, because there are several interesting finds here:

Virtus.pro is one of only two teams in the tournament to use Pugna. Hero also picked Alliance but Fng’s roster failed that game. But VP took the character three times and won all the meetings. Save- looked great on Pugna: it repeatedly saved teammates and allowed them to act a little more aggressively.

VP is the only team at TI10 to win Bristleback twice. In addition to the team from the CIS, the hero was used by roasters that had taken off from South America, but to no avail. Nightfall, on the other hand, felt great about the character and was an unkillable machine.

Virtus.pro is one of the two teams in the tournament that remembered Underlord. But unlike Team Undying who lost with the character, VP won twice. Given the popularity of Io, Tiny, and Lycan, Underlord could be a really interesting trump card in VP drafts, as it gets in the way of these characters quite seriously.

VP clearly has some interesting ideas, and something else is probably in store for the playoffs.

Team Spirit

After two defeats at the start, Team Spirit has been incredibly transformed. And most of all, in the performance of the collective, I would like to note the confidence with which it performed. We have previously analyzed an episode from the game with Elephant, when Collapse crushed opponents with impudent initiation under the T2-tower. The team retained and developed this aggressive style in the following fights.

Perhaps the most revealing is the moment from the second map in the most important match against Fnatic… In the 50th minute, Spirit lost Yatoro for 90 seconds, while the carry roster had no redemption, and it was he who was the striking strong team. Fnatic approached the base too cautiously and fearfully and did not dare to enter for a long time. In the place of Spirit, almost any team would try to minimize the risks and simply give up the side. But our roster decided to play on the surprise effect and attacked himself without his carry. Despite the fact that the initiation turned out to be imperfect: Collapse did not nail Templar Assassin with a spear, and the opponent was a little confused – Fnatic’s positioning was broken, there was no focus on one target, and Tidehunter completely forgot about Soul Ring, which is why he could not give a second ultimate. As a result, Spirit killed three heroes without losing anyone. After that, Yatoro was revived, and the team from the CIS went to finish off the demoralized rival. The entire map was flipped and won in two minutes, and it all started with this desperate decision to attack first. It’s cool that our young guys are not afraid to play like that at TI10!

The ability to act boldly and at the same time effectively in unfavorable situations is what many teams lack at the tournament. For example, if the Quincy Crew or Alliance began to give way during the match, they simply squeezed and looked, frankly, doomed, not ready to do anything to win and just waiting to be finished. Spirit left a completely different impression: the team knows how to take a punch (after all, quite often during the game it turned out to be catching up) and at the same time respond very cheerfully. Here’s a cool moment from the match with QC, which seemed to have the advantage for most of the game – Collapse and TORONTOTOKYO chase the enemy carry across the entire map and finish it off under their own T3. Such pressure can break anyone.

Of course, Team Spirit and Virtus.pro did not become the main contenders for Aegis after their successes in the group stage. Yes, they can still be let down by their inexperience and nerves in the playoffs on stage. But still, let’s say thank you to our guys for the game that they have already shown at The International 10, and let’s just rejoice at the victories that they have won for the entire CIS.