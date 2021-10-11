Colombia 0-0 Brazil, 2022 World Cup qualifier, October 11, 2021, as Barrios closes Neymar

Wilmar issued a super match, and the Brazilians lost points for the first time in the selection of the 2022 World Cup.

“Barrios just drove Neymar crazy.” How the Zenit player turned off the star of the Brazilian national team

The Brazilian national team lost points for the first time in the qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Tite’s team drew with Colombia in Barranquilla – 0: 0. From the standpoint of the tournament situation, this is not the worst result for the “celesao”, which is ahead of its closest pursuer Argentina by six points, and from Ecuador and Uruguay by 12 points (when playing on the bench). But the result is offensive for the Brazilians. Who doesn’t dream of completing the qualifying cycle beautifully – with a 100% result?

After the match in Colombia, the Seleçao leader got hard from fans, journalists and specialists Neymaru… The PSG striker’s performance disappointed everyone. According to InStat, Neymar made 17 ball losses, gave half a dozen inaccurate passes and struck only one shot on goal. At the press conference, Tita had to defend Neymar:

“People expect him to make a difference in every match. But we played well in an important meeting, and Neymar was good. This is a good team game. Something outstanding is demanded of him. He is an incredible footballer who is always ready to do something special, but you can’t expect it to be permanent. We understand what condition Neymar is in. In addition, his opponent was very closely guarded by him, ”RMC Sport quotes Tite as saying.

By the way, the other day Neymar admitted: the World Cup 2022 is likely to be the last in his career, because he is not sure that he “will have the strength of mind to continue playing football.” A very strange statement for a player who is only 29 years old. But this is Neymar.





Have you seen the America’s Cup? Here’s the thrill for you: a lot of emotions, Messi and Neymar

Tite is right – the Colombians are well prepared for the fight against Neymar. And the main characters were the defender Jerry Mina and defensive midfielder Vilmar Barrios… The first played with 94% of successful TTDs, and the Zenit player scored 92%. Wilmar has amazing defensive action figures: 6 tackles, 10 interceptions, 5 rebounds and 70% of martial arts wins. Barrios simply “ate” Neymar with the help of Mines… Several times the Colombian defensive player either took the ball away from the Brazilian national team star or interrupted his transmission. But not only the forward suffered from Vilmar – he once stopped Fred smartly. After this episode, even Neymar himself approached Barrios and congratulated him on his brilliant defensive play.

Fans discuss on Twitter the game of Zenit midfielder against PSG forward. Here are some posts:

“Barrios won all duels against Neymar.”

“So the day came when Mina and Barrios erased the ‘great’ Neymar with all his glory. Chin-chin! (Let’s raise a glass of dry wine for this)

“I still can’t believe that Mina helped Barrios neutralize Neymar. It’s just incredible that he didn’t bother closing it, he did it calmly. ”

“Today is just a day of mental recovery, and Barrios just drove Neymar crazy.”

“The best in Colombia’s squad today were Ospina, Barrios and the line of defense in general. And the attackers and all the midfielders were like Neymar – zero game. “

“I could not sleep, I kept thinking about the tunnel that Barrios Neymaru made.”

“Good day. I was informed by a reliable source that Mina and Barrios did not allow Neymar to come to the hotel last night. There are suspicions that they already have it “in their pocket.” We will continue to inform you. “

Last hour’s news: I was just informed that Barrios would not allow Neymar to board the plane.

“Why are you so smart, Homer?” “My friend, today we saw Barrios knock Neymar out.”

By the way, it is not the first time that Barrios is admired after his matches for the national team with top rivals. In July, when Colombia in the America’s Cup semi-finals lost to Argentina only in the 11-meter series (1: 1, on penalties 2: 3), everyone celebrated the game of Zenit’s defensive player against Leo Messi… There were no less than a dozen posts calling on the management of Manchester United to buy Barrios, for example, “Sign this guy and the league is ours.”

It’s great that a top-level midfielder is playing in the RPL!