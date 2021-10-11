Conor McGregor rated the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the final match of the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which ended in the eleventh round with an early victory of the reigning WBC heavyweight boxing champion.

“It was a great fight,” the Irish fighter tweeted. “Both are warriors, both are victors. It is hard not to admire Deontay, who came up against an opponent who was much larger than him, and almost achieved success. Great fight. The 40 pounds difference in weight is a lot, but it was a fair fight. All the fights of these guys were very spectacular, and I express my respect to them. “

At the same time, McGregor, who continues to recover from a severe leg fracture, received in the third fight against Dustin Poirier, did not miss the opportunity to let go of a jab at his opponent.

“Their skill levels are unique, but very close. It was a great heavyweight trilogy. I like it when everything is crystal clear, and both put on a decent show, rather than throwing a fake celebration in the ring after an opponent accidentally gets seriously injured. God bless real people “

Also, McGregor personally turned to Tyson Fury and his wife.