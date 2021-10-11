Cyberpunk 2077 developers banned Keanu Reeves from having sex in the game

There are no scenes of sex with Johnny Silverhand (this is the name of Reeves’ character) in Cyberpunk 2077. But this can be achieved with the help of a modification (mod) of the game, which allows you to replace the skins of the characters with each other. With this particular modification, in particular, it was possible to “put” the Keanu Reeves skin on the Joytoy sex robot.

Those who have tried the mod report that sex with Silverhand looks rather strange – the character, for example, is dressed in pants throughout the entire intercourse and speaks in the voice of a sex robot, not Reeves. However, this was enough for CDPR to rush to block the mod.

CDPR believes that such mods can offend people who have allowed developers to use their appearance. Especially when it comes to characters who appear in explicit scenes.

The developers in an official statement clarify that they are not against modifications, but in such cases, the creators of mods need to obtain permission from all parties – “participants”, not just CDPR. Roughly speaking, if Keanu Reeves gives you consent to such use of his character, then most likely there will be no complaints against you.

Spoiler alert: Silverhand has a sex scene in the game, but it is shown from the perspective of Reeves’ character, that is, the player does not see the actor in the frame.

Partner news



