Diana Davis on hearing problems: “There is a frequency that I cannot hear. But in ordinary life, no one needs it. I tried to wear hearing aids and flatly refused “- Figure skating

Russian figure skater Diana Davis, performing in ice dancing with Gleb Smolkin, spoke about hearing problems.

– Dian, I’m sorry, I can’t ignore the hearing situation. I remember in the year 2019 you wrote that you were able to overcome the disease. How did you manage to do this?

– Yes, in principle, everything was always fine with me. There is just a certain frequency that I cannot hear. But in ordinary life, no one needs it. I don’t even know what this frequency is called, to be honest. Her sound annoys everyone, but I just can’t hear her.

– Stop. That is, there have never been any serious problems? It seemed that there was talk that even a hearing aid had to be used.

– I tried to wear hearing aids and flatly refused. I can hear well, why do I need them?

– And so it was from the very beginning?

– Yes. I have normal hearing. With the apparatus, I began to hear a person breathing on the street. I sit at home and hear it! I don’t know how you can live like that, ”Davis said.

“In general, everything is not at all as bad as they say. There was a reason for this at a young age, but absolutely nothing prevents Diana from living or skating. And even on the contrary, it helps to ride, because at some moments her hearing is sharper than others. She perfectly hears music, then she can reproduce it perfectly. It is enough to see what Diana does on the ice.

Right now we are communicating through the speaker in the car – and Diana hears everything perfectly. Yes, I even listen to music louder on headphones than she does. And we accidentally discovered this frequency. It seems that the refrigerator in our house was beeping – I heard it very clearly, but Disha – no. So we understood, ”Smolkin added.