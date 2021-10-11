Disney after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit will release films on screens before streaming :: Society :: RBC

We are talking about the cartoon “Encanto”, the films “The Eternals” and “West Side Story”. The actress, who played the Black Widow, sues Disney after the movie was released on streaming service at the same time as it premiered in theaters.

Walt Disney’s 2021 films will hit theaters before hitting streaming services, the company announced, Reuters reported.

In particular, we are talking about the cartoon “Encanto”, which will be released on November 24 and will go to the cinema for 30 days, after which it will be available on the streaming service Disney +. The Marvel film The Eternals, due out in November, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (December), will be in theaters for 45 days.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already set a record for holiday releases in the US and Canada, grossing $ 94.7 million at the box office, Reuters notes.

The actress Scarlett Johansson, who played the Black Widow in the Marvel films, is suing Disney. The company released Black Widow on its streaming service at the same time as its premiere in cinemas, which affected the box office, the actress complained.