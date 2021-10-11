Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 5 Diet and Workout Principles

“Every time Duane gets a role, we sit down and discuss what his character should be, how he should look, and based on this we build a program. But we always lift weights and do cardio and diet. The most interesting challenge for us was the film “Blood and Sweat: Anabolics”. Johnson is a big guy, but he needed to get even bigger to be a jock. Therefore, we focused on protein: Dwayne ate meat, chicken or fish at every meal. And after training I took a protein shake and glutamine, ”says Billy Beck.
2. Discipline and Dwayne Johnson are synonymous
Billy Beck recalls: “In five years of work, I do not remember a single case that he missed a workout. I work with professional athletes, but few of them can match Duane’s punctuality. ” Here’s a rough workout schedule for Duane.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: work on the chest, back, biceps and calves. Cardio: 5 minutes warm-up, 12 minutes of increased intensity. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: work on the quadriceps, hamstrings, shoulders and triceps. Cardio load is similar.
3. Johnson’s strategy is based on a strictly scientific approach
“Every 2 weeks we measure Duane’s muscles with calipers. All our decisions, all changes in the training program and diet are based on these measurements and on logic, and never on health, chance or guesswork, ”says Billy Beck.