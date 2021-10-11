Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 5 Diet and Workout Principles

“Every time Duane gets a role, we sit down and discuss what his character should be, how he should look, and based on this we build a program. But we always lift weights and do cardio and diet. The most interesting challenge for us was the film “Blood and Sweat: Anabolics”. Johnson is a big guy, but he needed to get even bigger to be a jock. Therefore, we focused on protein: Dwayne ate meat, chicken or fish at every meal. And after training I took a protein shake and glutamine, ”says Billy Beck.