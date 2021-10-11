“Dziuba in Karpin’s national team is a time bomb. Nobody knows when it will blaze. ” Kornaukhov – about the Zenit forward

Former defender of CSKA, Torpedo and our national team Oleg Kornaukhov expressed his opinion on the decision of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba to refuse the invitation of Valery Karpin to the qualifying matches of the World Cup 2022 in the TV Serial with Kudinov program on the SE YouTube channel. Slovakia and Slovenia.

– Looking at Dziuba in the last matches, do you believe that the forward is not ready for the national team, as Artem himself said? – a question to Kornaukhov.

– If we are completely honest and do not bend the soul, then it is clear that the problem here lies in a different plane. The matter is not in the form. I don’t think that Sergei Semak and his headquarters are their enemies, since they let the striker in the main Zenit squad in the RPL and the Champions League, it means that he is ready.

Of course, both sides put on a good face with a bad game, they explain everything to us in a civilized way. But it is obvious that neither Valery Karpin nor Dziuba have a desire to work together.

– RFU President Alexander Dyukov after the victory over Slovakia in Kazan to the question “Would Dziuba help?” answered directly – “I would have helped.” Your opinion?

– There are things that you cannot fully understand without feeling, without trying. We can only guess how much Artyom was disposed to cooperate with the current headquarters of the national team. And to what extent the coaches of the national team are ready to believe Dziuba that the player will work out one hundred percent.

I think that in the end we came to the optimal solution. Now there is no need to strain anyone, to introduce an imbalance – after all, Karpin understood that under Artyom the tension in the team would be, whatever one may say, but it would begin to soar. This may not result in some kind of conflict, or it may result – no one knows where and at what moment it will blaze.

– That is, Dziuba in Karpin’s team is a kind of time bomb?

– Yes, it could be. After all, it is not clear how Artyom would react, for example, to Karpin’s criticism and how much the coach would trust him in this regard. In general, both did the right thing.

And so, it all depends on the result. If the national team gives it, it means that Valery was one hundred percent right.