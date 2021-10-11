Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the short program at the Finllandia Trophy, Kostornaya the second, Valieva the third, details, video of the rentals of Tuktamysheva, Kostornaya and Valieva – October 9, 2021

In the early stages of the Challenger Series, the tops perform every season – these tournaments are a good preparation for the athletes before the Grand Prix. Special attention has been paid to women’s single skating in competitions in Finland. The most important thing is the first official tournament Kamila Valieva at an adult level. Her rivals here were two more owners of the main trump card of the short program – Alena Kostornaya and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva… In addition to the Russians, there were many interesting singles at the tournament, which are worth talking about.

Attempts to triple axel were not only among the representatives of Russia. American Amber Glenn with the second jumping element I went to the trixel, but fell. The girl performed under a new reading of Ludovic Einaudi – the song “Circles”, inspired by the composition “Experience”. Also, the skater cleanly performed a cascade of triple flip-triple toe loop, triple rittberger and received a score of 60.76. The risk was not justified – Amber was only tenth on the first day of the competition.

Eva-Lotta Kiibus from Estonia showed an interesting program to the song “Baianá” Barbatuques. The skater is very artistic, so she even managed to present electronic music at a high level. True, an athlete has problems with stability, she can easily make mistakes on triples and short. Today she showed purely all the available content: a cascade of two triple jumps of a flip toe loop, a double axel and a triple lutz with one hand up. For such a performance, Eva received 64.53 points and takes the 8th intermediate place.

Debut took place today Anastasia Gubanova as a representative of Georgia. In the summer, the girl moved to skate for another flag and is already performing at the international level. The skater presented her short program under “Une Vie D’amour”. There was a feeling that the athlete has become calmer and freer, she can again show her beautiful and clean skating, as at the junior level. Anastasia performed a short clean – a cascade of two triple flip toe loop, double axel and triple lutz with hands up. In the Kiss and cry zone he sat with Gubanova Evgeny Rukavitsyn, who emotionally said to the skater “Welcome back! Happy debut! ” For her rental, Anastasia received 69.5 points and currently takes 4th place.

Debut Kamila Valieva turned out impressive, though not without errors. We saw the skater’s competition dress for the short program: pale pink with a long skirt. It resembles an old suit at the same time. Sofia Akatieva and a dress under the “Storm”. The first jump was a triple axel, but Camila did not twist it and fell. After such a mistake, the skater quickly got herself together and continued to skate to “In Memoriam” by Kirill Richter, although she was knocked out of the musical accents. Valieva cleanly performed a triple flip and a cascade of triple lutz – a triple toe loop, all elements of the skater jumped with her hands up. One way or another, with a fall and at the first start in the adult category, Valieva’s marks are good – 74.93 points and third place after the short program.

Amazed Alena Kostornaya… Today we again saw the skater with steep and powerful jumps. All blues under “Am I the one” Beth Hart is saved by the athlete herself with her mood and presentation. Although it is clear that from season to season Kostornaya loses all the strength of his skating – little is left of Alena’s perfect glide four years ago. In order not to risk it, the girl jumped a gorgeous double axel, triple lutz and a combination of triple jumps flip-toe loop. And the skater was right – the clean program is rated much higher, so the score is 78.61 and the second intermediate place is more than deserved for such a powerful performance.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva wins the short program. The skater managed to perform the entire program cleanly – without blots: a triple axel, a cascade of a triple lutz-triple toe loop and a solo triple flip. It can be seen how the athlete fully felt the music, all emotions, lines and choreography were at the highest level, which the judges could not fail to note. For her rental, Tuktamysheva received 81.53 points, which is a figure skater’s personal record. When to update records, if not at 24? The addition of lutz to the short helped strengthen the technical score.

The first day of the women’s tournament in Espoo turned out to be bright with events and surprises. The free program starts tomorrow. Here only Kamila Valieva will have an advantage, she can perform quadruple jumps. From today’s skates, one can understand how unexpectedly things can turn, not only tomorrow, but also during the Olympic season.