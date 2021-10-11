ESK RFS admitted the mistake of Moskalev in the match CSKA – Krasnodar – 10/11/2021

The CSKA – Krasnodar match took place in Moscow on October 2 and ended with a score of 0: 0. In the second added minute, the ball hit CSKA’s penalty area into the hand of CSKA defender Igor Diveev, but in the end the referees did not see the violation at the moment, including after watching it on the video help system for referees (VAR).

According to the ESC verdict, in this episode the hand of the CSKA player was taken to the side and increased the area of ​​his body, so the decision of Moskalev not to punish the army team with a penalty was recognized as erroneous. Earlier it was reported that the referee Vasily Kazartsev, who was responsible for VAR at that match, was removed from refereeing until the end of the year.

ESC also recognized the decision of the referee of the match “Zenit” – “Sochi” (1: 2) Pavel Shadykhanov to remove the striker of the St. Petersburg club Serdar Azmun from the field for a gross foul against the goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev as fair. According to ESC, Azmun kicked the goalkeeper straight after an unsuccessful attempt to play the ball. The footballer had the opportunity to avoid this contact and violation, but did not do it.