Ethereum creator criticized the idea of ​​introducing bitcoin in El Salvador

Answering a question from a Reddit user, one of the creators of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, Vitalik Buterin, criticized El Salvador’s approach to the introduction of bitcoin in the country, calling it “reckless.” According to him, such measures in the future will play against cryptocurrencies.

It is known that since September, at the initiative of President Salvador Nayib Bukele, the country has adopted bitcoin as an official means of payment. “Measures to force businesses to accept a certain cryptocurrency are contrary to the ideals of freedom, which are supposed to be essential for the crypto ecosystem.”– said Buterin.

A Reddit user complained about President Bukele’s dictatorial business practices. According to him, the very creation of cryptocurrencies was born from the idea of ​​forming a decentralized financial ecosystem, “Not controlled by any person, group or community”… What Bukele is doing is exactly the opposite of these ideas.

The user called it “unpopular opinion”, to which Buterin replied that there is nothing unpopular in this, and the tactics of promoting bitcoins among millions of people in El Salvador at the same time and almost without any training is reckless. A huge number of innocent residents can fall prey to intruders. In addition, he criticized bitcoin supporters for their support of the El Salvadorian authorities in such a dubious undertaking, “blindly praising” Bukele.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization. Buterin everywhere supports the events and processes related to the spread of cryptocurrencies, categorically without touching on politics. However, this time he made an exception, commenting on a partially political issue.