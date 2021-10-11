Evgenia Medvedeva on admission to Moscow State University: “I went exclusively for knowledge. I passed the entrance test in English and got into the strongest group “- Figure skating

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about her training program at Moscow State University (MSU).

– Graduate School of Cultural Policy and Management in the Humanities. In short, a producer. I went there exclusively for knowledge, I’m really interested in how everything works from the inside. By the way, I passed the entrance test in English – I got into the strongest group.

I cannot boast that I did everything without mistakes. It also happened that my English is spoken: I did not learn the rules, I speak slang. As they say, in castrated English, it is defective.

– Do you want to become a producer and then create a show, like Averbukh does?

– I want to understand – is this what I want? I love to create, I am interested in making programs, creating images. Sometimes you hear music, you are paralyzed – and you are like: ahh, you have to do something about it, – said Medvedeva.

We have a curly Instagram: a lot of fresh photos, videos from workouts and more – Valieva, Sinitsina, Gallyamov and other stars are signed. Let’s go too!

Telegram channel Sports.ru about figure skating – here all the main news, texts, videos, memes and much more. Have you already subscribed?