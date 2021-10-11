Evgenia Medvedeva on the competition: “For this season, I decided: you shouldn’t even try. At the Olympics, if you wait for me, then in the role of the ambassador of the Russian national team “- Figure skating

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva, in an interview with Lyaysan Utyasheva, spoke about her plans for a sports career.

– Did I understand correctly that you tied it up a little?

– For this season, I decided: you shouldn’t even try. Because I don’t want to talk about injuries for the thousandth time, but they play the main role. From the experience of other people, how many I have seen in my life, who finished before my eyes.

When they announced this, there was universal mourning – probably, people are very divided: I finish – and everyone is seen off as if at a funeral. And it begins: oh, she left us – as if I was leaving life.

– One life ends, another begins.

– Not everyone understands this. I don’t want to disappear. I haven’t left the ice, I appear in the show – I have become even more. During the competition period I appeared on the ice 8-10 times, now I have already skated 48 performances over the summer. I enjoy it, I like to create.

18 years in sports is cool and great. But when you feel: here it is seething in you, you want to try this, you want a new choreography, make a wheel on ice …

– That is, it’s not that you said goodbye to the ice, but tied it up with sports?

– At the moment – yes, for this season for sure. At the Olympics, if you wait for me, then in the role of the ambassador of the Russian national team, as in I was in Tokyo, although I did not go there. My position remains in China, – said Medvedeva.

