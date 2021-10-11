Figure skating Grand Prix final when who participates from Russia, juniors in the Grand Prix finals, Akatieva Tutberidze, Zhilina Plushenko – October 11, 2021

Who went to the final of the Junior Grand Prix

The selection for the junior Grand Prix finals ended with a stage in Linz – last weekend the last tickets to Osaka were played out. Even despite the fact that the Russian team missed the first two stages, in the final our representation will be powerful: 15 out of 24 places are assigned to the Russian team. The Japanese, as the hosts of the final, received a quota in both singles.

Russian national team in the final of the Junior Grand Prix

In pair skating, Russia has the maximum possible application, which is not surprising – for several years now our duets have only competed with each other. Top favorites in Osaka will be Natalia Khabibullina and Ilya Knyazhuk, who perform the most difficult for pair skating cascade with lutz and ejection-flip.

For girls, all attention will be directed to Sofya Akatieva – student Tutberidze has already set two junior world records and claims one of the most difficult content in the world. In a pure box office, only Veronica Zhilinawho beat in a face-to-face meeting and Adeliya Petrosyan, and Sofya Muravyova…

In the tournament of dancers, the Russian opposition will be composed of Americans and Canadians. The judges appreciate the opponents well, but the programs of our skaters are more complicated and effective. With the best result of the season in the world (168.96) they go to Osaka Irina Khavronina / Dario Chirizano…

If Russia does not get all the gold, then this will happen either because of the Japanese, or because of Ilya Malininwhich represents the United States. At the stage in Linz, Ilya received 245.35 points, which is the third junior result in history.

In the final, everything will be decided by the number of quads. Malinin goes to the sheepskin coat and salchow, at Gleb Lutfullin three quads at once, and Ilya Yablokov takes risks and performs a quad rittberger. Kirill Sarnovsky so far only the trixel jumps from the ultra-s, but due to the purity it invariably ends up on the pedestal.

The series finale will take place on December 9-12.

