First victory and excessive stability. Mazepin at the GP of Turkey

What were waiting for: transferring Friday to Saturday

Without flashing at the Russian Grand Prix, Nikita still gave several reasons to hope for the best. Perhaps the main one is how steadily the Russian began to fight with Mick Schumacher in all sessions, except qualifications.

If success in the race is mainly due to the fact that Mazepin has a better start, can pass his partner, and then fight off him using a tough defense, then on Friday training Nikita began to manage to surpass Mika on one lap.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 Photo: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“Such results are due to the fact that, perhaps, I come to the Grand Prix a little more prepared for the tracks. I have worked a lot on the simulator in the past years and I think it was not in vain. But so far it is not possible to collect all its potential on Saturday. Perhaps this will change in the coming weekend, ”Nikita himself explained Friday’s results.

Additional interest was aroused by the replacement of the engineer of the Russian racer – this time Ayao Komatsu himself, now the chief racing engineer of Haas, and once the voice in the radio communications of Vitaly Petrov, was responsible for communication with Mazepin.

Read also:

How it all began: cold and wet

Only after talking about Friday’s successes, Mazepin spent the first two trainings unusually slowly. Nikita finished both sessions last and could not even get close to Schumacher. At the end of the first day of the Grand Prix, the Russian showed the 20th time, two tenths of a second behind his partner.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We started today with less than optimal settings. We expected the grip to be much less and therefore the car was too stable in the beginning. It seems to me that this was almost the first time when we had problems in order to force the car to turn, ”the Russian admitted in the evening.

Apparently, Haas did not manage to save the car from stability overnight. In the third practice and on the wet track, Nikita’s business went even worse. Yes, in the protocol he was 17th, above two Williams and Lewis Hamilton. But if you take those who really fought in this training, Mazepin again became the last. And this time lagged behind Schumacher by more than a second. And in qualifying, the situation repeated itself.

While Schumacher squeezed out of the Haas speed, which was not seen in him at all this year, Nikita did not manage to warm up the tires on wet asphalt. As a result – six positions difference between teammates and Nikita’s lag per second from the nearest rival. And three seconds from a teammate.

“I’m good at working with tire temperatures on a dry track. But on drying asphalt, it is simply difficult to simultaneously perform all the actions necessary to warm up and try not to interfere with those who are on a fast lap.

You need to find the right position when there are no other cars around, warm up the tires and catch a fast lap. I’m not very good at it yet. Fortunately, I will still have many opportunities to work it out next year, ”admitted Nikita himself.

Read also:

How it went: in the fight against Hamilton and the victory over Gasley

At the start, Mazepin predictably missed Sainz and Riccardo ahead – they were behind only due to engine replacements. But Nikita did not fall to the last place: the reversals of Latifi and Schumacher, who suffered at the hands of Alonso, helped.

Williams remained behind only 10 laps – neither Schumacher nor Mazepin could hold Latifi. But the intra-team duel Nikita won half the race until tactics intervened.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mazepin was the first to go to the pits and this determined further events. Like all other pilots, the Russian’s fresh intermediate did not work at all. Schumacher, however, all this time remained on the old tires and had a much better pace. As a result, Mick created a gap for himself, which was enough to leave in front of Nikita after his own pit stop.

Why did Haas split their pilots’ pit stops four laps? The team often makes strange tactical decisions this year. Although the reason may be quite commonplace – unfortunately, while Mazepin saves rubber worse than Schumacher and he could have simply killed it earlier.

In theory, being behind, Nikita still had to warm up the tires before his partner and begin to overtake him. But it didn’t work out. The Russian, as in qualification, warmed up fresh tires for a very long time, and then was more engaged in passing the leaders to the circle, spoiling the race for Lewis Hamilton.

“First of all, I am very sorry to Lewis, – said Nikita at the press session after the finish. – But I can blame the team a little, because at that moment I myself could not see anything in the mirrors. “

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 Photo: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

At the finish line Mazepin was separated from Schumacher by more than 20 seconds. All the Russian could rejoice at was the dispute won over Pierre Gasly:

“Before the start, we even made a small bet with Pierre Gasly. He said that after ten laps the race in the ninth turn will be dry. “And just on the tenth lap, I thought that today Haas seems to have a chance to win at least something.”

Well, it really didn’t get dry, here Nikita was right.

Read also:

What to expect next: studies

Following the unfamiliar Turkey, Mazepin goes to the unfamiliar Austin. So the weekend will again have to be spent studying the track and the conditions on it. How Nikita will cope with them is impossible to predict. There are usually no problems with warming up tires in Texas, but some other troubles are possible.

In Istanbul, the Russian was able to keep the car on the track in difficult conditions and his driving no longer causes former concerns. But it is not yet possible to turn stability into speed. Hopefully just for now.