Football, Slovenia – Russia: Live stream 11 October 2021, World Cup 2022 qualifier, where to watch online

Pavel Prokhorov
The second half has begun!
🔔 Second half. Let’s go!
Pavel Prokhorov
Break
⏸ Break! The freaky first half has come to an end. We are resting.
Pavel Prokhorov
4️⃣5️⃣ + 3️⃣ The Slovenes are trying to level the score before the break, earned a dangerous free kick, but the ball flew above the gate after hitting from the set.
Pavel Prokhorov
4️⃣5️⃣ + 1️⃣ Smolov checks the Clouds, which copes with the “shot” of the attacker.
Pavel Prokhorov
4️⃣5️⃣ Slovenes started up after scoring a goal. The Russian national team needs a break to catch their breath.
Pavel Prokhorov
Ilicic narrows the score gap
4️⃣0️⃣⚽️ Skipping … Ilicic burst into the penalty area and sent the ball into the bottom corner of Matvey Safonov’s goal with a whipping blow. The first conceded goal under Karpin.
Pavel Prokhorov
3️⃣7️⃣🚑 Diveev, unfortunately, cannot continue the meeting due to damage! Osipenko was raised from the bench!
Pavel Prokhorov
Jikia doubles the score
3️⃣2️⃣⚽️ G-O-O-O-L! What’s happening?! George Jikia scores the second goal of the Russian national team in the fall THROUGH YOURSELF!
Pavel Prokhorov
Diveev opens an account
2️⃣8️⃣⚽️ G-O-O-L! Fomin found the exact transmission Igor Diveeva, who sent the ball into the far corner with the back of his head!
Pavel Prokhorov
2️⃣6️⃣ Miranchuk and Smolov wanted to go through the center together, but the defenders of Slovenia are not asleep.
Pavel Prokhorov
2️⃣2️⃣ The Russian national team spends more and more time at the Slovenian penalty area and created some good chances. Smells naked …
Pavel Prokhorov
1️⃣7️⃣ Being in someone else’s penalty area, Miranchuk gave his heel to Fomin, who had to reach for the ball in the fight – it turned out higher than the gate!
Pavel Prokhorov
1️⃣2️⃣ No penalty … Smolov took advantage of the Slovenes’ mistake in someone else’s penalty area and got kicked by the Cloud. The main referee of the match pointed to the point, but later canceled his decision – at the time of receiving the ball, the striker of the Russian national team was offside.
Pavel Prokhorov
🔟 Ilicic showed excellent dribbling in front of the penalty area, but could not save the ball – Safonov played well, asking for his feet.
Pavel Prokhorov
5️⃣ Following Dzhikia, Bakaev was injured, but the Spartak midfielder is all right. Slovenes are trying to get hold of the ball.
Pavel Prokhorov
1️⃣ The first minute – and immediately a yellow card! Andraj Sporar in a horse fight, he hit Jikia in the head with his elbow and received a warning.
Pavel Prokhorov
The match has begun
🔔 The match has begun! The game is served by a Portuguese referee team led by Artur Soares Dias. The assistants are Rui Lisinho Tavares and Paulo Soares. Reserve referee – Gustavo Correya.
Pavel Prokhorov
⚠️ 🔟 minutes left until the starting whistle!
Pavel Prokhorov
🔝 Today we have an interesting line of attack: Bakaev – Smolov – Miranchuk…
Pavel Prokhorov
🗞 And here is some interesting information from the Slovenian media.
Pavel Prokhorov
Sutormin is the fifth captain of the Russian national team
🆕 Valery Karpin continues the beloved trend in the national team, releasing a new captain for every match. Today with a bandage will play Alexey Sutormin… Previously, this role was played by Jikia, Barinov, Smolov, Kuzyaev…
Pavel Prokhorov
🔝 There is a guy in Slovakia that we should be wary of. Benjamin Sheshko – the youngest player to make his debut for the national team, and the threat of Matvey Safonov’s goal. He will start the match on the bench and may come out in the second half.
For the national team of Slovenia “mini-Holland” plays. Real Madrid is interested in him
Pavel Prokhorov
And in Maribor the warm-up has begun! One hour before the match.
Pavel Prokhorov
Starting line-up of the national team of Slovenia
🔥 Starting line-up of the national team of Slovenia: Oblak, Mevlya, Balkovets, Biyol, Karnichnik, Lovrich, Kurtich, Gnezda-Cherin, Ilicic, Verbic, Shporar.
Pavel Prokhorov
The starting lineup of the Russian national team
🔥 The starting lineup of the Russian national team: Safonov, Kudryashov, Dzhikia, Diveev, Sutormin, Barinov, Kuzyaev, Fomin, Miranchuk, Bakaev, Smolov.
It is noteworthy that in the role of the captain the national team will be brought to the field by Alexey Sutormin…
Pavel Prokhorov
🏞 The Slovenian national team will play in Maribor six years later. Andrey Pankov tells about the atmosphere in the city from the north-eastern part of the country. Fascinating photos!
Slovenia returned to Maribor for the match with Russia. She hasn’t played there in six years
Pavel Prokhorov
🕗 Two hours before the start of the match! The correspondent of “Championship” Andrey Pankov tells about the situation before the game in Maribor.
Pavel Prokhorov
🔝 In 2009, the head coach brought success to Slovakia Matjaz Keck… After 12 years, he again leads the team and will try to repeat the result of that time.
How Slovenia knocked out Russia in 2009: the epic failure of Hiddink’s team
Pavel Prokhorov
📊 Some interesting statistics. If the Russian national team does not miss today, then Valery Karpin will become the first coach in the history of our national team to have five opening matches to zero.
1️⃣ The Russian national team conceded one goal in the first five games Sadyrina, Hiddink, Capello, Slutsky…
Kirill Zakatchenko
⬇ Our observer Grigory Telingater believes that the current Russian team is the worst in the last 10 years. And good results do not change the picture.
This Russian team is the worst in 10 years. Don’t be fooled by good results
Kirill Zakatchenko
📌 We offer a possible version of the starting lineup of the Russian national team. What are your options?
How will the Russian national team play against Slovenia? Possible composition
Kirill Zakatchenko
🤔 Under Valery Karpin, seven players have already made their debut in the national team. Will this list be added today?
Seven players have already made their debut in Karpin’s national team. And how are they?
Kirill Zakatchenko
👇 20 years ago, the Russian national team players were crying in the locker room after an away match with Slovenia. For details of the scandalous game, follow the link.
“Half of the team was crying in the dressing room.” How the Russian national team was sued in Slovenia
Kirill Zakatchenko
How the match Slovenia – Russia will end. Survey
📊 Let’s play a guessing game. Write your predictions in the comments.
Kirill Zakatchenko
Where to watch the video broadcast of the match Slovenia – Russia
📺 You can watch today’s match on the Russia-1 TV channel. The live broadcast from Slovenia starts at 21:35 Moscow time.