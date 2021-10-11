French magazine will pay Jennifer Lawrence compensation for publishing her stolen photos

The owner of the magazine claims that he knew nothing about the publication.

In France, a court decided to issue a fine for the company that owns a magazine called Bigard Magazine. The amount of the fine is twenty thousand euros. The fact is that the magazine in 2014 published photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”, “X-Men: First Class” and others) of erotic content.

Recall that hackers broke into the “cloud” iCloud, on which the actress kept her nude pictures. The hacker turned out to be a certain George Garofalo from Connecticut. He was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

The photographs were published in an issue dedicated to the owner of the publication, comedian Jean-Marie Bigard. It featured five photographs of Lawrence.

According to the court’s decision, the magazine will pay the actress compensation for moral damage.

Recall that Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress who became famous for her leading role in the Hunger Games film series. She also starred in the X-Men franchise. He is a laureate of the Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and other prestigious awards in the world of cinema.

