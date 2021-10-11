Galiev: if you are drafted by the Capitals, Ovechkin will be the first to call, invite you to lunch and dinner

Dynamo forward Stanislav Galiev shared his emotions from returning to the club and talked about the relationship with the forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin…

“As soon as I received an offer from Dynamo, I didn’t think about other options. The whole family decided to return to Moscow. Home club, hometown, all relatives and friends will be there. The son will begin to communicate more with grandparents, this is also important. Everything is super! Now we are enjoying the fact that we have returned to Moscow. In addition, at the age of 16, I flew overseas from Dynamo and always dreamed of playing at home at an adult level.

Do I regret leaving? No, North America gave me a lot in terms of hockey. I went through the Canadian junior school. Then the AHL, hooked a couple of seasons in the NHL. The only thing … Maybe it was worth returning to Russia a little earlier. But whatever is done is for the best. To be honest, I do not miss life overseas. Russia is my native country, I feel comfortable here. And I associate my entire future only with her.

Ovechkin? Sasha is such a person that even if you come to Washington as a drafted 18-year-old kid, he will definitely be the first to call you and invite you to lunches and dinners. When you get into the NHL, it’s great if there is such a person in your club. Because on the one hand, he is great. On the other hand, she is very simple and appreciates the guys from Russia. He will always help with advice and support. I remember how we constantly went to his barbecue, met his parents. Moreover, Sasha has always been and still remains. All young guys from Russia who come to “Washington” fall under his care. In this he is also an example for all of us. I still communicate with him, Ovechkin invited me to celebrate the Stanley Cup, but I could not then – our season has already begun. And so, of course, we congratulate each other on victories. Just recently we talked to him when he was preparing for the season at the base in Novogorsk, ”the official website of“ Dynamo ”quotes Galiev.