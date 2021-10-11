Gary Anderson on Hamilton’s tire problems

Gary Anderson, a former racing constructor with extensive Formula 1 experience, commented on Mercedes’ decision to pit Lewis Hamilton in the last laps of the Turkish Grand Prix and the ensuing pelleting problems with the new set of intermediate tires.

If you look at the condition of Lewis Hamilton’s tires, which covered 50 laps of the distance in Istanbul Park, it becomes obvious that they are in pretty good condition, and from a safety point of view, they would have withstood the remaining eight laps. But the decision to try to reach the finish line threatened with greater risk than profit. Yes, Hamilton could have earned five points more if he finished third, not fifth, but still his ten points are better than nothing.

When Lewis cope with emotions, he will remember the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix, when he drove too long on intermediate tires on a drying track, and ended up stuck in the gravel at the moment when the team still called him into the pits.

In the first 20-30 laps, most of the riders tried to drive on the wet parts of the track to cool the tires, but not Hamilton, who tried to use every opportunity to break through to the top. I suppose he did not think that the entire distance of the race could be covered on intermediate tires, but if he cooled them, it could help him in the last laps.

Bald spots can be seen on Lewis tires, but this is quite common as wheel slip increases on a slippery track. Actively attacking the curbs was not a good idea either, but Hamilton had faced similar situations on several occasions in the past and I suppose he was confident that he could handle it.

The main problem could arise if a safety car drove onto the track. In this scenario, Lewis would have the tires cool and then have trouble getting them warm.

In the case of worn tires, it is important to maintain the temperature, and if it falls outside the operating range in a situation where the treadmill is almost completely worn out, the rider has nowhere to take energy to warm up the tire again.

This is because energy is generated from the movement of the treadmill – which is why tires are so easy to overheat when they are new and have a thick layer of the treadmill. With worn tires, the rider has no tool to raise the temperature.

Ultimately, the safety car didn’t pull out in the final laps, so Hamilton wouldn’t have faced such a problem. However, Mercedes decided to call him into the pits to deliver a new kit just in case.

The problem with newer tires is that the treadmill moves so hard that after a few laps it simply breaks the tire’s tread corners. This effect is called granulation – the rider rides the balls from his own tire.

It usually takes four to five laps to clean the tire. As a result, Hamilton never got any benefit from using the new intermediate tire mix, and instead just suffered a few laps to go.

Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, who had pit stops on the 36th and 37th laps, did the right thing. Yes, it was also not easy for them immediately after the pit stop, but they had more laps to the finish line so that the situation with the rubber was straightened out.

When we used grooved pseudoslice, we faced exactly the same problem of rubber granulation due to tread movement. We could ride on these tires for lengths until the tires turned into slicks, but the FIA ​​had an unwritten rule that worn tires could not be faster than new ones.

If you remember, during the “tire wars” between Michelin and Bridgestone, in 2003, Michelin had to change the profile of the sidewall of the tires, because with wear, the treadmill became wider, which was illegal. All of this shows that the current tire situation is nothing new.