George and Amal Clooney at the premiere of The Tender Bar in London

Yesterday in the capital of Great Britain, where the 65th London Film Festival is currently taking place, the premiere of George Clooney’s film The Tender Bar (translated as “Tender Bar”, however, has not received an official title in the Russian box office). As at the premiere of the film a week ago in Los Angeles, 43-year-old Amal accompanied her husband on the red carpet here as well.

To go public, Amal Clooney chose a shiny long white strapless 16Arlington dress with sequins and a knot at the waist. The outfit was complemented by a cape of white feathers and long earrings with diamonds.

The Tender Bar is an adaptation of John Moringer’s novel Tender Bar, which was first published in 2005. According to the plot of the book, the main character is a young guy who wants to find a replacement for his father, and for this he meets adult men in a bar. This is Clooney’s ninth directorial job.

This summer, the media wrote about Amal Clooney’s second pregnancy. Then it was reported that the lawyer was in the second trimester. However, all this remained at the level of speculation. The couple spent the summer in Italy: the paparazzi managed to photograph the Clooney couple on July 19 on Lake Como, on the shore of which the couple have their own mansion, where they like to spend this time of the year and invite friends. Two years ago, for example, to visit them came ex-US President Barack Obama with his wife Michelle. Insiders reported that Amal and George flew to Italy in early summer and celebrated the twins’ 4th birthday there. Ella and Alexandra…