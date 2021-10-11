George and Amal Clooney attended the premiere of The Tender Bar in London

George and Amal Clooney

In the capital of England, where the 65th London Film Festival is currently taking place, the premiere of The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, took place yesterday. On the red carpet, along with the 60-year-old actor, appeared his 43-year-old wife Amal, who accompanied him at the premiere in Los Angeles.

The couple literally glowed with happiness. The spouses did not hide tender feelings and hugged each other.

For the launch, Amal Clooney opted for a shiny 16Arlington long white strapless dress with sequins.



Despite the presence of two small children (the couple are raising four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander), Amal always tries to support her husband. Frequent trips around the world do not bother her either, because George also helps her in many ways.

We are probably like many families where both parents work. I am lucky because I have a partner who is very supportive. And we really travel the world a lot and I feel very happy, – she noted.

The famous Hollywood actor copes with his fatherly duties perfectly – in quarantine he even mastered the profession of a hairdresser and cut his and his son’s hair.

In the summer, there were rumors that the couple was preparing to become parents again. Insiders reported that Amal was pregnant with twins again. However, judging by the latest pictures, these conversations turned out to be only speculation.