George Clooney brought Ben Affleck back to the top

In the film “Tender Bar” the actor performed the best role in many years.

Recently, George Clooney and Ben Affleck definitely deserve a reputation restoration award. Affleck looks absolutely happy next to the beauty Jennifer Lopez, and we look forward to his appearance in the historical drama by Ridley Scott “The Last Duel.” Clooney is getting a second wind as a director. After the ridiculous “Treasure Hunters” and “Suburbicon”, he shot the beautiful fantasy film “Midnight Sky”, and now conquered the 65th London Festival with the film “Tender Bar”. And he conquered in many respects thanks to Affleck, who played one of the key characters here.

At the heart of “Bar” is an autobiographical novel by John Joseph Moringer about a boy who was abandoned by his father as a child. Growing up, the young man began to wander around the bars, but not for drinking for the sake of: he met men in the hope of finding a kindred spirit in at least one of them – a mentor, educator, senior comrade … In a word, a replacement for the escaped dad. He also loved books and dreamed of becoming a writer.

The young man, who also bears the name Moringer, was played by Tai Sheridan (Ready Player One). Affleck played the role of his wise uncle Charlie, the owner of the bar. It is he who replaces the guy’s biological father and guides him on the right path. Professor Sean Maguire, played by Robin Williams for the mathematical genius Will, once became a similar mentor. In 1997, Good Will Hunting won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon. Now Ben is determined to return to the Oscar race with one of the most poignant roles of his career.

“Gentle Bar” lives up to its name… Viewers assure that this is the warmest and most humane work in the filmography of Clooney the director, imbued with the cozy spirit of the 1970s and filled with important life lessons. In other words, an exemplary growing up story that perfectly illustrates the growing up of Clooney and Affleck themselves.

“Delicate Bar” will be released in the US on December 17th.