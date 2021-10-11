George Clooney was chasing cars, preparing for his role in the action movie “The Peacemaker”

The Russian actor remembered how his Hollywood colleague was fanatical about his body.

62-year-old Russian actor Alexander Baluev remembered how he starred in the American action movie “Peacemaker” (1997) with George Clooney and Nicole Kidman. The star of the national cinema said that he recognized Clooney as a very athletic person. The Hollywood handsome man came to the shooting with his ball and rings and invited his Russian colleague to play basketball.

According to Baluev, the American was fanatical about his body.

“We filmed in Macedonia, and we were taken to the mountain in electric cars for lunch. So Clooney did not sit with us, he ran alongside in heavy boots, – the 7days edition quotes Alexander. – For many Hollywood stars, the body is important, and they are seriously involved in sports. There it is required. You lose your shape a little, and they just stop taking pictures of you. “

When asked whether he himself ever had to change his figure for the sake of a role, Baluev answered in the negative and added with a laugh that domestic actors are not paid so much money “to plow like this.”

