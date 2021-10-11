Germany defeated North Macedonia and became the first national team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Germany beat North Macedonia big in World Cup 2022 qualifier.

The winners included Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, who scored a double, and Jamal Musiala.

In another match of this group, Romania defeated Armenia at home.

Thus, the Germans scored 21 points and guaranteed themselves getting into the group stage of the World Cup. Hans-Dieter Flick’s team became the first European national team to make it to the tournament.

In Group E, Wales beat Estonia thanks to a goal from Kieffer Moore.

After this meeting, the Welsh with 11 points are in 3rd place in the tackle, behind the Czechs in 2nd place in goal difference. With the victory, they did not allow the Belgian national team to guarantee themselves the first place in the group and a ticket to the World Cup ahead of schedule.

World Cup 2022. Qualifying tournament. 7th round

Group E

Estonia 0-1 Wales (0: 1)

Goal: Moore, 12 (VIDEO).

Belarus – Czech Republic – 0: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Chic, 22. Glozhek, 65.

Group J

North Macedonia – Germany – 0: 4 (0: 0)

Goals: Havertz, 50. Werner, 70, 74. Musiala, 84.

Iceland – Liechtenstein – 4: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Thordarson, 19. Gudmundsson, 35 (penalty), 79 (penalty). Gudjohnsen, 89.

Removal: Markser, 63 (Liechtenstein).

Romania – Armenia – 1: 0 (1: 0)

Goal: Mitrice, 26.