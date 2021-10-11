Giovinazzi: There was just a second to play!

Alfa Romeo drivers had a good race in Turkey, but could not earn points – not enough was enough …

Frederic Wasseur, Team Leader: “The team had a good race, showing good pace and ahead of Riccardo, Russell, Alonso and other riders. Yesterday the qualification was not easy for us, but today both riders started well, which allowed us to qualify for points.

Conditions on the track turned out to be difficult, but both riders remained calm and gradually approached the top ten – just one lap was not enough to catch up and bypass Okon in the fight for tenth place.

It’s a shame to finish 11th and 12th, we were close to earning points in the second race in a row, we will consider this race a good omen for Austin. “

Kimi Raikkonen (12th): “Nice race, but we didn’t earn points. Conditions were normal and remained stable throughout the race, we drove at a decent pace, but it was very difficult to overtake until the last lap, when some of the riders had problems with the tires. We were very close to getting points, just a few laps were missing. “

Antonio Giovinazzi (11th): “It’s very disappointing. We were in the same circle from hitting the glasses. The race went well, but the unsuccessful qualification and the start from the last rows made things difficult. We did our best, but it wasn’t enough. There was just a second to play!

In the last two races we had a good pace, you need to focus on work to earn points in Austin. “