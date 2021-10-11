Give up the stylish dress code and leave the Crucible. Trump proposes to change snooker in strange ways

The 2021/22 season in snooker is developing along a bizarre trajectory: after the League Championship and the British Open, which ended in August, the tournaments did not take place until mid-October. Such a long pause is associated with the postponement of a new event due to fires in Turkey and coronavirus restrictions, which do not allow to saturate the calendar as much as possible. The organizers decided to hold most of the competition in the next calendar year, so in the fall fans had to make do with recordings of old confrontations for almost two months.

However, the media space around snooker did not subside even during this period: the players gave interviews, argued and shared opinions about the situation in the sport. Two of the world’s best players, Mark Selby and Judd Trump, have competed in pool tournaments in the United States. The Joker from Leicester has a lot of experience in this type of billiards – he even became a champion in the version with eight balls. His compatriot, on the other hand, made his debut in the pool and was so impressed that he cited American sports as an example of snooker.

Back in the spring, Trump shared ideas on how to make the game of gentlemen more modern and spectacular: to abandon the dress code, which seems boring to a young audience, and to change the approach to broadcasting – to show little-known talents more often than status veterans. “Snooker is stuck in the past and lagged behind other sports,” Judd complained. “We’re not doing enough to improve his image. Now people don’t want to wear waistcoats like 40 years ago, it’s not cool. I know people younger than me who don’t like these clothes either. Golfers wear Air Max hoodies and sneakers. To make the game popular again, you have to move with time. ”

Northern Ireland Open Allen ended the qualifying match in a spectacular way: with a maximum break! 18 HOURS AGO

On the eve of a trip to the United States for the US Open pool tournament, the 32-year-old Englishman proposed even more radical reforms: to move the world championship from the Crucible Theater in Sheffield for a more spacious arena and to shorten the format of the main tournament matches. “When a match is two days and four sessions, the most dedicated fans are watching,” Trump explained. “But those we want to attract only connect to the last session, when the count becomes 12:12 or something like that. Such meetings should be long, but matches of up to 18 wins may be too long for our time. ”

Judd’s attempts to launch a revolution coincided with his debut in the pool. Obviously, for him, American billiards is just entertainment during a break between specialized tournaments. However, in recent interviews, Trump almost openly admits that he likes the atmosphere in the pool more than in snooker: the audience occupies tables like in a bar, events develop faster, and the players play polo instead of vests and butterflies. In terms of the surroundings, one type of billiards resembles a gathering of friends in a bar, and the other is a theatrical performance, where the judge scolds the audience even for a loud whisper.

The problem is that the majority of loyal fans appreciate snooker precisely because of its differences from other sports: regularity, intelligence and aesthetics. Trump positions himself as the voice of the younger generation, although he hardly has the right to speak on behalf of viewers under 40 – not everyone dreams that idols change into sweatshirts and sneakers, and the decisive matches at the World Cup, instead of two days, lasted several hours. Judd looks more like Steve Buscemi from the meme, when he disguised himself as a schoolboy, slung his sitboard over his shoulder and asked, “How do you do, fellow kids?”

For many, the appeal of snooker lies precisely in its loyalty to tradition: stars in suits look elegant and evoke nostalgia, and a leisurely format allows you to disconnect from the frantic daily rhythm. The argument that teenagers don’t wear pants and vests now doesn’t work either. First, Judd has hardly done any sociological analysis to argue unequivocally that young people are losing interest in snooker because of the dress code. Second, you don’t have to wear what the players wear to play sports: hockey fans don’t walk the streets in skates and shin guards, but the massive equipment of the players doesn’t prevent them from rooting for Pittsburgh or Washington.

Fans at the 2021 World Cup Crucible Photo: Getty Images

Giving up the Crucible can ruin the snooker vibe just like switching to loose-fitting clothing. The main event has been held in Sheffield since 1977 and has epitomized the sport for different generations. The theater is the most suitable location for gladiatorial fights of the snooker elite, even if its modest capacity (about 1000 spectators) does not allow the use of loud signs to the maximum. Even football fans feel sentimental about the change of stadium – they don’t care that Emirates is bigger and more comfortable than Highbury. Imagining conservative snooker approving a historic arena change is as difficult as Man United and Barcelona fans enjoying the move from Old Trafford and Camp Nou.

The weakness of Judd’s proposals was highlighted by one of his principal rivals, Kyren Wilson: “This is absolute nonsense. Why break something that already works? Some talk about leaving the Crucible as if it were an elementary solution. It doesn’t matter how many people fit in the new arena. She’s not nearly as special as the Crucible. So much history and memories is amazing and I don’t feel like performing anywhere else. I always represent the former champions who lifted the trophy at the Crucible. ”

In an effort to attract new audiences, it is easy to accidentally distract loyal viewers. Trump thinks that haters will rush to the TV as soon as he tries on casual clothes and appears in a major arena, although in reality they hardly stop considering the sport boring due to local changes. Old school fans, on the other hand, will take these reforms as an insult. They will be deprived of the details that made their favorite sport a special sight.

The same argument applies to Judd’s proposal to shorten the later stages of the World Cup. In recent years, the World Snooker Tour has introduced enough tournaments of different formats to cater to any audience, from the League Championship and Tour Championship, where players were divided into groups and matches consisted of a couple of frames, to the revived British Open with a random draw at each stage and confrontations to three wins. There are not many events with long notches left, but for some fans, they are the main charm of snooker. Watching such matches is like watching a military battle in real time: opponents seize the advantage, change tactics, and escape from hopeless situations.

One of the main advantages of battles of up to 10 wins or more is that they allow snooker players to get back into the game even after a failed start. It is in such matches that historical comebacks occur, when one of the participants wins back a gap of several frames and snatches a victory. The best example of why long meetings are indispensable for snooker is the semi-finals of the 2020 World Cup between Anthony McGill and Kyren Wilson. The Englishman lost 2: 6, but pulled himself together and took the lead. In the fourth session, McGill regained the balance, and the athletes issued a great desider – with flukes, dozens of penalty points and a final score of 103: 83 in Wilson’s favor. To deprive viewers of such shows for the sake of a quick spectacle is a real crime.

Trump was wrong on specific proposals, although his main message is correct – the sports leadership must do more to attract audiences and develop young talent. However, this can hardly be done by abandoning the dress code and changing the arena. It is much more logical to improve the conditions for teenagers and pump snooker on the Internet. Judd also expressed one idea in this vein: you need to actively promote the new generation in the media, and not admire the successes of 50-year-old legends who continue their careers by inertia.

“I’m not attacking Ken Doherty,” Ace added. – But when he plays, Twitter goes crazy with delight, because he is the 1997 world champion. But such players cannot be kept in the spotlight forever if they have not shown anything for 10-15 years. We need to promote guys like Jamie Clarke and Julian Boyko. ” Trump’s other fair claim concerns commentators who only follow the top rankings and don’t even know the names of some of the talent at the bottom of the rankings. Judd is right: Leadership, journalists, and presenters need to treat geeks just as much as they treat veterans. Improving this aspect is much more important to the development of snooker than replacing shoes with sneakers or cutting the world championship.

More Snooker News

Snooker Wilson missed blue and Williams took the British Open title 08/23/2021 at 09:46