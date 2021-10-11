GULAG in “Vanguard” and a holiday in Magnitogorsk

This week, the bomb was exploded by the phrase of former Vanguard player, now playing for Traktor, Alexei Potapov: “Russian GULAG. Welcome. Well, it’s very hard. It’s really hard work day in and day out. Bob Hartley doesn’t believe in talent, he only believes in hard work. ” Potapov also said that the team during the championship does the same exercises as in the preseason. These statements coincided with the unsuccessful performance of “Vanguard”, which even managed to drop out of the playoff zone for a while, losing three matches in a row with a total score of 5:10. The fact that the Omsk club lost creative players, and acquired power players in their place, has been said more than once. Also, the team that dried CSKA in the Gagarin Cup final is now missing a lot. And if earlier “Hartley retired” was said by only one person, now this mantra, it would seem, has begun to take shape. However, there are no real candidates to replace them (Skabelka is again in Vanguard – it’s very funny), and club boss Alexander Krylov says to wait until December and promises that there is a plan B. Although the team ended the week with a spoonful of honey – a victory at Spartak.

If Avangard is experiencing serious problems, then the other top club in the East is doing well. And before the start of the season, few expected such a breakthrough from “Magnitogorsk”. Today – a confident first place in the East and in the entire league with only one defeat in 15 games, and the team continues a 12-match winning streak. Even the absence of Ilya Vorobyov on the coaching bridge was not unsettled, he missed one match due to a positive test for coronavirus. Magnitka has the most powerful attack in the KHL, and both legionnaires and Russians are effective. The newcomer of the league Philippe Maye is the second in the scorer race after Vadim Shipachev, Nikolay Goldobin and Brendan Lipsik are also in the top 10. And at one time, Kolya-Gol was not needed by CSKA. In total, seven Metallurg players have 10 or more points at once. In the last matches, Denis Zernov played well, who at first did not succeed in the new team. On the defensive, Mikhail Pashnin is a pleasant surprise, he has discovered the skills of a scorer and has the best KHL utility indicator of “+19”. The goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora has not lost a single match in the season at all.

For another finalist of the 2021 Gagarin Cup, things are not easy either: CSKA played a completely different game this week. There was a dry victory over one of the league leaders and principal rival, “Dynamo”, and then an epic defeat from “Kunlun”, whom CSKA confidently beat earlier on Monday. Corey Kane scored the decisive goal three minutes before the siren, and after the game Sergei Fedorov explained the defeat by the fact that the opponent had “good Chinese players.” Thus, CSKA dropped to fifth place in the Western standings. And most of all Fedorov is criticized for low performance – the team scores at the same level as “Kunlun”. Even CSKA veterans are unhappy, who even “wooed” Fedorov into the national team and expected a more attacking and productive game than under Igor Nikitin. Also in the news was the president of the army team Igor Esmantovich, who will allegedly be appointed general manager of the Russian national team at the Olympics. Although so far it looks like only part of the information war.

Reaching the week

Forward “Salavat Yulaev” Temu Hartikainen and forward “Ak Bars” Dmitry Kagarlitsky became the 15th and 16th players in the history of the KHL, reaching 400 points. At the same time, the Finnish hockey player made me happy with another achievement – his daughter was born this week.

Quote of the week

“The fear was so great that during my stay in Russia I began to experience mortal anxiety. I’m not kidding. There were many matches when it seemed to me that I would die on the ice. I felt that I needed to feel good psychologically. It was one of the reasons why I left the KHL. Just imagine. Ten times a season you stand on the blue line, look at the ceiling, and think that you are finished, now death will come. These are terrible thoughts, it is extremely difficult to get rid of them. But sometimes it is succeeded “, – the former forward of” Salavat Yulaev “Linus Umark admitted that he left the KHL because of the fear of flying and fear of dying on the ice.

Best players

SKA goalkeeper Lars Johansson did not concede a single goal this week, not allowing either Lokomotiv or Salavat Yulaev to score. In total, he has three clean sheets in a row.

Avtomobilist defender Jesse Blacker extended his streak to six games, with a total of 4 (1 + 3) with a +4 utility. Dynamo Minsk defender Sergei Sapego gave three assists this week at +4.

Other foreigners of Avtomobilist also began to show what was expected of them: Brooks Maysek earned 6 (3 + 3) points at once a week, his partner Ryan Spooner – 5 (3 + 2). Last season, Nikita Tertyshny played in the VHL, and now he admires his game for Traktor – he scored in all the matches of the week, in total he has 4 (3 + 1).

Goal of the week

Nicknamed Crash. Dynamo forward Dmitry Rashevsky even celebrated his 21st birthday beautifully:

Dmitry Rashevsky’s birthday, and we get a beautiful puck as a gift. Happy 21st birthday, Dima! pic.twitter.com/BLf5RjMbsT – KHL (@khl) October 9, 2021

Brawl of the week

New chicks of Nazarov’s nest staged a scuffle in the match with Riga “Dynamo”, and Daniil Ilyin even pleased the coach with wrestling techniques: