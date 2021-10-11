Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show will help couples return passion to relationships: video 18+

Gwyneth Paltrow posted on her Instagram a trailer for a new project for Netflix, in which she acted as a producer. And of course, the actress herself will appear in several episodes of the show. The trailer also appeared on Netflix.

In the show, we will be told about the story of four couples who will consult with sexologists in order to give a second wind to romantic relationships. Thus, a young lesbian couple suffers from problems with the bodily perception of each other, from which their intimate life suffers. Another story will tell us about a mixed race couple in love who are on the verge of divorce. A third couple has trouble enjoying sex. And finally, the last couple are two elderly people trying to prove that old age is not an obstacle to good sex.

The experts of the show were:

star consultant for intimate life Mikaela Boehm,

sexologist Jaya,

Sacred Intimacy Coach Amina Peterson,

professional trainer for erotic health improvement Darshana Avila and others.

On the Instagram of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, American dancer and singer Julianne Hough was the first to leave her emotional comment. She is looking forward to the premiere of the project, because she considers it necessary for many.

“Oh yeah! And Jaya finally shared her erotic secrets and her incredible experience for such an amazing platform! Gwyneth Paltrow, thank you for pioneering and pushing our evolution forward with such grace and play! Wow, I can’t wait to look! “, – wrote Julianne.