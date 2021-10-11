Halle Berry increasingly began to share the details of her new romance with Van Hunt.

Halle Berry showed her Instagram followers that she can still flaunt her prominent body parts by showing off a cute little outfit paired with a large shirt, chunky shorts, and high-heeled sandals as she strolls through the garden! Check out this look for yourself!

Halle Berry completely stunned her fans with her latest Instagram photo, which she posted on February 21st. The picture shows the 54-year-old Oscar winner walking in her garden, which was beautifully illuminated by the shining sun. While the scenery was undoubtedly stunning, Halle totally stood out with her cute little outfit, which she chose for the walk!

The actress was wearing a large shirt from LaQuan Smith, high heels Kat maconie with straps, short shorts that could hardly be seen under the fluttering top! Long legs and pumped calf muscles looked great in this little outfit, and fans praised Halle’s new look in the comments section of her post. “Immerse yourself in that Sunday sun!” Halle signed the fabulous photo.

While Halle spent Sunday in the sun, the star also found time for her new love: Van Hunt! The couple have been incredibly close-knit over the past few months and have celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day with a few nice social media posts. Before Valentine’s Day, Halle took to Twitter and shared a video of her dancing with Wang next to her.

The clip, which was filmed from the back, also featured Wang’s tune “Being a Girl,” and fans were all in awe of the Hallie Love Festival. “You keep it simple,” Halle signed a touching Valentine’s Day post for her Valentine. But while Halle and Wang have been rather reticent about sharing more details about their romance, they are becoming more and more comfortable giving their fans and all fans a glimpse into their life together.

In fact, Halle has posted a few pictures of the lovers together, including a Valentine’s Day post where the couple dressed in matching gray hoodies with hearts hugged tight for a sweet kiss! It is so clear to fans that in this exciting chapter of her life, Halle is absolutely happy and just thriving. Whether she’s working in her garden or showing her love for her beau, fans can’t wait to see what the stunning star shares next in the future!