Halle Berry’s film featuring Valentina Shevchenko will be released on November 23

The directorial debut of Hollywood star Halle Berry, in which the UFC champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko starred, will be released on November 23, according to Collider, which Sputnik.kg refers to.

The highly anticipated premiere of the sports drama “Bruised” will take place online via streaming service Netflix.

“After three years of filming, I am delighted to announce that Bruised will air worldwide on November 23rd on Netflix. This project is special for me. Not only because this is my directorial debut, but also because fighting, especially MMA, has become a sport that I love very much, ”Halle Berry wrote on her Twitter page.

Note that Netflix in September last year acquired the rights to the picture for $ 20 million from Endeavor Content after the international film festival in Toronto, where the premiere of the tape took place.

The film “Bruised” is about a female MMA fighter named Jackie (played by Halle Berry herself), whose career began to decline after losing an important fight. Jackie had been convinced all her life that wrestling was the only thing she could do well. Finding herself at a broken trough, she decides to establish a relationship with her six-year-old son, whom she once abandoned for a career. However, the ring and lust for fame still haunt her, and when she gets a chance to compete against a rising blood sport star, Jackie grabs him, not thinking that the rival is much stronger.

The role of the rising star of mixed martial arts – Jackie’s main rival – was played by Valentina Shevchenko. It is known that the Kyrgyz champion broke several bones of the Hollywood star during joint filming. Due to this injury, the team had to interrupt the filming process for a while.