Hamilton has denied rumors of disagreements with the team

Lewis Hamilton responded to reports in the British press that after the finish of the Turkish Grand Prix in a raised voice criticized the team for the decision to hold a pit stop. A number of British newspapers that published race reports described Hamilton’s reaction with the words “rage”, “anger” and “fury”. On Monday morning, Lewis posted a post on Instagram denying such a reaction.

“Today I noticed that the press paid too much attention to yesterday’s situation in the race on the timing of the pit stop,” wrote Lewis Hamilton. – As a team, we work hard to choose the best strategy possible, but during the race it is necessary to separate decisions, since many factors are constantly changing.

Yesterday we risked staying on the track in the hope that the asphalt would dry up, but this did not happen. I wanted to take a chance and try to get to the finish line. It was my decision to stay on the track and it didn’t work. In the end, we had a pit stop, because it was the right decision in terms of safety.

We live and learn. We win and we lose together. Never expect me to be polite and calm on the radio during a race. We are all very emotional, and in the heat of the struggle, passion manifests itself in all the riders.

My heart and soul are on the track. A fire burns in me that has taken me so far. All disagreements are quickly forgotten – we discussed what happened and are already preparing for the next race. Today is another day for the team to perk up. We are not giving up. “