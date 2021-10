https://rsport.ria.ru/20211011/katsalapov-1754031329.html

“He can’t even put on socks”: Zhulin spoke about Katsalapov’s injury

MOSCOW, October 11 – RIA Novosti, Anatoly Samokhvalov. European and world ice dancing champions Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov withdrew from the Russian Cup stage in Yoshkar-Ola due to a partner injury sustained in training, figure skaters coach Alexander Zhulin told RIA Novosti. Sinitsina / Katsalapov were leading at the stage of the national Cup in Yoshkar -Ole, on Monday they were supposed to perform a free dance. The duet of Sinitsina and Katsalapov was announced for the stages of the Grand Prix in Tokyo (November 12-14) and Sochi (November 26-28).

