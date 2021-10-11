how an actor made his debut in music

therock / Instagram Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson co-wrote the track for the first time – “The Rock” debuted in “Face Off” by rapper Tech N9ne, Variety reports. Before that, many musicians offered Johnson to take part in the implementation of their ideas, but the actor refused all the time.

According to the artist, he didn’t want to record the track just for it to be: “Everything had to be right,” explained “Skala”. “When Tech wrote to me about participating in the” Face Off “recording, I immediately knew that I would succeed. He and I are similar in our aspirations and attitudes towards work, ”Johnson said.

The Hollywood actor wrote the verse himself and dedicated it to motivating him for a better life. The final version came out with Johnson the first time: “I recorded everything in one take,” the artist confirmed. At the same time, “Skala” is sure that he will not continue his musical career – in the Tech N9ne project he saw the motivation for himself personally, so he gladly took part.