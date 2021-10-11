How English referee Graham Poll mistakenly assigned a penalty to the Russian national team – October 11, 2021

The Slovenian national team is not the most pleasant opponent for our national team. In 2009, they left us without participating in the World Cup in South Africa, and that match for many was a real tragedy.

20 years ago, a trip to Ljubljana also turned into an unpleasant defeat for the Russian national team. In September 2001, our footballers came to the capital of Slovenia as the leader of their group in the selection for the World Cup in South Korea and Japan. But a dubious penalty at the end of the game decided the outcome of the match, after which Alexander Mostovoy even attacked the English referee Graham Poll. We are talking about the scandalous meeting in Ljubljana.

They conceded first, but quickly won back. And then we got a strange penalty

In March 2001, the Russian national team at Luzhniki drew with Slovenia – 1: 1. Six months later, Oleg Romantsev’s team came to visit Ljubljana with 17 points. Slovenes with 13 points followed us in the standings.

Our players started well and could have scored in the first half. Karpin created a gorgeous moment for Beschastnykh, but the Spartak striker managed to shoot past the goal from a deadly position. The Slovenian national team responded with long-range shots, which Nigmatullin calmly coped with.

The hosts were the first to score. In the 62nd minute, the Slovenian striker Osterc famously closed Achimovic’s serve with his head, thereby opening the score in the match. Already in the middle of the second half, our team managed to restore the balance on the scoreboard. Yegor Titov hammered the ball into the far corner after Kovtun’s discount – 1: 1.

But the most curious episode in the game happened at the end of the match. Osterts, after a corner kick, managed to strike dangerously on goal, but missed the target and began to show the English referee Graham Poll with gestures that Vyacheslav Daev was holding someone in the penalty area for a T-shirt. The main referee bought into the request of the Slovenian striker and appointed a penalty to Nigmatullin’s goal. Achimovich approached the ball and calmly outplayed our goalkeeper – 2: 1.

Will we be able to defeat Slovenia as well? Sure? Check your selection with a free bet up to 1500 rubles! With such a game – no! Yes, lucky again!

“Purposeful work is being carried out against Russia”

After the match, the Russian national team players began to express complaints to Poll and his team. Alexander Mostovoy even pounced on the English referee, and coaches Mikhail Gershkovich and Sergey Pavlov had to drag him away.

“It’s just a circus! We were killed insolently, in front of millions of TV viewers. After the penalty was awarded and at the end of the match, Graham Poll laughed in my face. He never said a word. We watched the video a hundred times, but we never saw any semblance of violation. It remains to assume that the referee did not like it when the Slovenian striker after a corner did not hit Nigmatullin’s goal. So he decided to let the owners fix such an annoying oversight. Our guys, who were in the penalty area, did not even have time to understand anything, as they already scored to us from the “point”, – the midfielder told “Soviet Sport”.

RIA News

The author of the scored goal Titov, who remembered the scandalous match of Moscow Lokomotiv against Tyrol, was also perplexed.

“The next“ case ”of the national team, as well as the recent history with“ Lokomotiv ”in the Champions League, testifies that purposeful work is being carried out against Russia. I would not be surprised if the referees who tried us in the near future will again work at matches with the participation of Russian teams.

Graham Poll claimed that someone was holding someone by the shirt, and threatened with immediate punishment if we appeal to him. However, do not dwell on this failure. Now we need to roll up our sleeves and successfully play the remaining two matches, ”Titov said.

After the defeat in Ljubljana, coupled with the victory of the Yugoslavs over the Swiss, the situation for our national team became much more complicated. But the victory in Torshavn over the Faroe Islands (0: 2) and the defeat of Switzerland at the Dynamo stadium (4: 0) allowed the Russian team to take first place. Oleg Romantsev’s team directly secured access to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

But Graham Poll retired in 2007. He began working on television and radio, where he dealt with controversial issues, and also pointed out the mistakes of the referees. In November 2009, the former English referee admitted that he mistakenly assigned a penalty to the Russian national team, asking forgiveness from the fans.

“Of course, I remember this match in Ljubljana. As for the penalty, I can honestly admit that I appointed it wrong. You see, during the game it is sometimes very difficult to see all the details. At that time it seemed to me that the Russian defender was holding on to the Slovenian striker very strongly, so I appointed the 11-meter without hesitation. Moreover, before that, I warned your players 20 times: no dirty tricks! Another thing is that after the match, having carefully watched the replay, I was convinced that your player barely held his opponent back. And for this, of course, there was no need to punish the Russians. So I beg your pardon, “Poll admitted to Soviet Sport.