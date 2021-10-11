how the team ate under Xavi Gracia, the diet for football players, the Spanish assistants of Karpin are now in the national team. Sport-Express

And at the training camp we went to the gas station for chocolates.

The new menu of the Russian national team is the main innovation of Valery Karpin’s headquarters. He practiced weight and body fat control and introduced a sweet-free diet on all teams. But now this technique is superimposed on the specifics of short camps – it is in the club that you can constantly monitor weight, monitor nutrition and control the menu. In the national team, the players are supervised for a week or two, and then they leave for clubs where the rules are different.

Javi Gracia’s coaching staff at Rubin. Photo by FC Rubin

The Spanish assistants of Karpin are responsible for weight control in the Russian national team. From Rostov, he called the physical training coach Luis Martinez, who is assisted by Juan Solha and Juan Martinez. Solja has been in charge of Javi Gracia’s fitness for many years. Juan Martinez was also part of the headquarters of the ex-coach of Rubin, and after leaving Kazan, he followed Gracia to other clubs.

Experiments with food did not take root in Kazan. And they became one of the reasons that prevented the project of the stellar “Rubin” from becoming successful.

Martinez even checked the plates. The players ate fast food, and at the training camp went to the gas station for chocolates

In the 2016/17 season, the Spaniards set restrictions on the menu at Rubin: no sweets, no dairy products and no butter; tight weight control. Everything is like in the national team under Karpin.

The new coaching staff appointed lunch three hours before the game. As a result, the very first match with “Amkar” was remembered for a goalless draw, injuries and indigestion among several players. Dmitry Kuznetsov, who was also part of Xavi Gracia’s headquarters, told SE how the players suffered during the break: “Three hours before the first game, Juan Solha demanded that everyone eat a plate of spaghetti. And three of them vomited after the first half. Then this practice was removed. “

Cottage cheese, cheese cakes, jam, any sweets – all this in Rubin was also strictly prohibited. The morning began by weighing and checking the percentage of fat. Players were fined for being overweight. Incidentally, Gracia used the same practice at Watford.

“They immediately decided to change the whole process,” one of the club employees told SE anonymously. – We even started training at 10 am. The doctors and the Spaniards swore very harshly. They said that we have seasonal products that cannot be dropped abruptly in Russia. The same refusal from butter: in the cold season, you cannot refuse from it, because it gives elasticity to the muscles. The Spaniards removed all the milk, sweet. Only the grated berries remained. The players tried to spread them on bread. “

Juan Martinez is on the right. Photo RFS

Juan Martinez was supposed to watch what the players eat. On the distribution, he stood and watched who was putting what and what. The players had to literally show him the contents of the plates.

Rubin’s footballers had a hard time accepting the new rules. For many years, next to the base of the Kazan team is McDonald’s, which for some has become a salvation during the period of dietary restrictions. When the players entered the dining room and saw the menu, they immediately went across the street to a fast food restaurant. And at the training camp in Austria, it got to the point that the players took bicycles and went to the gas station for chocolates and soda. Everything was done in secret so that the Spaniards would not notice.

“Song yelled that he had never run so much in his life.”

Alex Song, as they say in Ruby, went into the kitchen and asked the cooks to hide butter, milk and sour cream for him. At the same time, the ex-player of “Arsenal” and “Barcelona” swore not only because of the nutrition, but because of the loads that Juan Solha gave.

“The players grumbled constantly. When Song arrived, he often freaked out and yelled that he had never run so much in his life, “our interlocutor from Rubin recalled.

Juan Solha. Photo RFS

The increased workload and the abrupt change of the menu led to numerous injuries. And, by the way, the Russian national team also has problems with this. “Ruby” immediately lost Kanunnikov due to hamstring injury, Jonatas also flew out due to muscle injury.

“In the first game, they broke and dropped out for two months, they recovered hard. But after four days, both were already making jerks at the direction of Juan. It was embarrassing, ”Kuznetsov recalls.

As a result, the forwards missed the start of the season, but due to such rehabilitation they could aggravate the injuries.

Ruben Rochina also suffered with a tendon (dropped out for a month). Taras Burlak was treated for three months, Denis Tkachuk and Ruslan Kambolov were treated for two months.

It was the Russian players who suffered the most drastic change in nutrition. Dinner at Rubin was postponed to 20.00 – as practice has shown, this is too late. For example, when the team came to the game in Orenburg, they had to have dinner at 22.00 local time. The Spaniards ruled out meals on the plane, so the players ate before the flight, and the next time before going to bed. According to the stories, this regime led to indigestion and before the day’s match the players were tormented in the toilet. Later, supper began earlier.

On the road in Grozny, too, there was an incident: it is now possible to send menus to hotels in advance, and then there were not so many good hotels in the capital of Chechnya. Yes, and it was not possible to notify the kitchen staff in advance about the menu and diet.

“When the team came to lunch, the cooks pulled out a large aluminum bucket with borscht, which contains more fat than anything else – there was a ladle! You should have seen the faces of the Spaniards. Of course, they asked to remove it further away, ”recalls Rubin.

Javi Gracia with assistants. Photo by FC Rubin

Dmitry Kuznetsov is sure: the Spaniards have changed things too dramatically that should have been introduced gradually: “Spain has its own methods and diets, but in a foreign country you have no right to immediately prohibit foods that people ate all the time. Interruptions immediately begin, stress for the body. It was necessary to smoothly refuse some products. Well, you couldn’t eat so late. Yes, in Spain, dinner is always at 22.00, but we have different realities. “

Rubin’s results also sagged. The club spent money on Xavi Gracia, his headquarters and a bunch of stars, but finished 9th – below Terek and Ufa. In the summer, Gracia was fired, and his experiments continued at Watford and Valencia, where the Spaniards, by the way, did not stay long either.

Now Solya and Martinez have returned to Russia – apparently on the recommendation of Luis Martinez. Karpin is also a fan of weight control of football players, and now the ideas that the Spaniards promoted in Rubin are being used in the national team.