indicators promise testing of September highs

Ethereum has been growing since September 21, but has not yet absorbed the September high of $ 4,027. However, ETH is giving a number of bullish signals that promise a quick return to these highs.

An analysis of the weekly chart for Ethereum (ETH) paints a mixed picture.

ETH formed a double top between May 10 and August 30. Traditionally, it is considered a bearish pattern that can cause a trend reversal. The emergence of this pattern was accompanied by signals of bearish divergence on the RSI. The fact that this momentum indicator formed a declining high amid a double top on the chart is an indication that the rally in price is not being supported by the strengthening buy momentum.

However, the Ethereum rate has exceeded the supertrend resistance line, which is now bullish (green icon). The supertrend indicator is plotted on a chart using absolute price highs and lows and determines whether the trend is bullish (green) or bearish (red).

Conflicting indicators like this require analysis of shorter time frames to better understand the direction of the trend.

Continuing bullish breakout ETH

On the daily chart, you can see that Ethereum is currently breaking above $ 3,600. This is the last line of defense before the September high of $ 4,027. The $ 3,600 area is represented by the horizontal resistance level and coincides with the resistance lines of the super trend (red circle).

However, unlike the weekly timeframe, technical indicators on the daily chart give bullish signals.

The MACD histogram is growing, demonstrating that the short-term trend is growing faster than the long-term trend.

The RSI also advanced above 50, reflecting the bullish sentiment.

Cryptocurrency trader @IncomeSharks shared an ETH chart with his readers, indicating that the price has bounced off the supertrend support line and is in the process of a bullish breakout of the downtrend line. Ethereum has since broken that barrier and is now trying to break above the $ 3,600 area.

Thus, the most likely scenario for the coin is a bullish breakout.

Wave analysis Ethereum

The results of the wave analysis reflect a generally positive outlook for ETH, apart from some uncertainty in the short term.

It is obvious that the market has completed the formation of a five-wave bullish impulse (highlighted in green), however, it is unclear whether the correction is complete.

The completion of the impulsive bullish move indicates a bullish trend and promises that the subsequent decline is only a correction.

In the alternative scenario, Ethereum is still in phase B of the ABC corrective structure. After another bullish move towards September highs, ETH could retrace back to September lows.

Nevertheless, this does not in any way affect the long-term dynamics of the market, since one more phase of growth should be expected in the future.

The 2-hour chart is more supportive of the bullish scenario.

ETH has made a bullish breakout from a short-term upward parallel channel and has repeatedly tested it as a support line (green icons).

Until the price returns to the inside of the channel, the most likely scenario is a bullish scenario.

