Interview with Ksenia Ivanova, the first coach of Kamila Valieva – how the skater stood out, the reaction to parting

15 year old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the first adult tournament in her career, she set two world records. Camila’s name thundered all over the world after joining the group Eteri Tutberidze, but the talent and dedication of the skater were noticeable back in Kazan, where she learned to skate under the guidance of Ksenia Ivanova…

Shortly before the historic rental of Valieva, “Championship” talked to her first coach. Ksenia Semyonovna told how the current world record holder differed from her peers, why she did not doubt that Kamila would jump quads and how she reacted to the decision of the skater and her parents to move from Kazan to Moscow.

Now Ksenia Ivanova also works in the capital and trains future champions in the “Army of Figure Skating” club.

“Valieva is very purposeful, responsible, conscious”

– Ksenia Semyonovna, a wide circle of figure skating fans learned about you thanks to the work with Kamila Valieva in Kazan. What qualities helped her become one of the best skaters in the world? Has she always stood out from other girls?

– I cannot assess one hundred percent. But when she was little, it was already clear that the child was promising. Firstly, at the age of four, she was clearly thinking not for four, but for eight years. Secondly, her eversion, stretching, and arcs were very good. Mom studied her, took her to gymnastics, and to ballet, and to figure skating. I gave myself completely to the development of the child. And the girl herself is very purposeful, responsible, conscious. Everything was there. And with proper work with a child, certain results are achieved. What we see now. As for the quadruple jumps, I had no doubt that she would jump them. Kamila is great, I can only be glad for her.





– How did you take the decision of Kamila and her parents to move to Moscow?

– It’s okay, that’s how life’s circumstances were. Everything happens, we are on good terms. I myself moved to Moscow and took my daughter from the gymnastics section. This is life.

– Wasn’t it a shame to let Camila go?

– This is the wrong approach: hurtful or not hurtful. I hope they succeed. I will only be happy if Camila achieves her goals in figure skating.

– Did Valieva have any chances to make her way to the junior national team if she stayed in Tatarstan?

– This question is very difficult to answer. Depends on the general level of skaters of her age in the country. Was there a general level in Kazan, which is now in Russia? I think no.

– Working as a children’s coach in the provinces, you had to put up with the constant loss of the most talented and promising ones. Is it psychologically hard to worry about?

– In the beginning, perhaps, yes, it was very unpleasant. There was disappointment that you invest, you invest, but it turns out like this. And now I understand that this is life. I started to approach this situation differently.

– Do you keep in touch with former students?

– Not with everyone. We talk to Kamila Valieva, Nastya Tarakanova, Anfisa Ryabova.





“High performance sport is natural selection. The strongest survives”

– You also moved from Kazan to Moscow. Why did you decide to make such changes?

– I worked in Kazan and once came to Moscow for a competition at the Angels Plushenko. Evgeny Viktorovich and Yana Rudkovskaya offered me a job at their academy. In Kazan, everything was good for me: both the children are promising, and the group is good. But I nevertheless decided to move and began to train at Angels Plushenko. Then Evgeny Viktorovich went to another skating rink, and I was offered to stay here and become a part of the new “Army of Figure Skating” club.

– How is the training process organized in your groups?

– We have a whole coaching staff. Now we are training two groups – from 2011 to 2014 year of birth and from 2014 to 2017 – and we individually lead Alexander Golubev. Ice twice a day, a gym – and all this six days a week. Our method consists in the constant work of the coaching staff, when everyone is given completely to the athletes. This is the whole secret.

– Last year you had a difficult season with Anastasia Tarakanova. Why did it happen that Nastya decided to leave the sport?

– Her leg hurts. They tried to find out the reasons, but could not make a diagnosis. The leg worries, it is not possible to fully prepare for the competition. There is such a situation, what else is there to do? Just go to coaching. She likes it, after all, figure skating is her life.





– Does it bother you that many skaters are forced to end their careers at a very young age?

– It’s natural selection. High performance sport. The strongest survives. The main function of sport is heuristic-achievement, comparison of human capabilities. Whoever can go through puberty, who is stronger physically, psychologically, wins.

– You took Tarakanova to the competition together with Adyan Pitkeev. How did your tandem come about? How good are the prospects for him to grow into a successful coach?

– We knew Adian even before we worked together. And when we created our club, we began to think, to recruit a team. They offered Adyan, he agreed. But, in addition to figure skating, he also has hobbies, and I’m not sure if he wants to connect his life with coaching. He is interested in music. But he has prospects. He plays the programs very well, he likes it. Last year he staged a short program “Girl and the Sea” for Nastya. After all, he is a creative person. But now Adian has gone into music.

– Do you learn ultra-si elements with your skaters?

– The fact is that we have younger children. They are 7-8-9 years old. We are learning the triple axel on the floor, but not on the ice yet. Now I work mainly with novises and a little with juniors. That year we had a group with Nastya and Sasha. And there we learned with Nastya quadruple salchow, sheepskin coat, lutz, triple axel. Nastya herself was the initiator, and I supported her. Smart enough girls understand that if you want to be a leader, you have to keep up with the times. Everyone sees what the competition is doing. But there were no clean trips. Then this group was disbanded. They took small children.

“I never had any complaints about judging”

– In addition to coaching, you are also involved in refereeing. How do you manage to combine?

– I can judge some all-Russian competitions, but in practice it is impossible to fully combine the work of a coach and an arbiter. If you judge, then you have to judge from morning to evening, and I have work at the rink with children.

– Does the education of a judge help in coaching?

– Of course, every coach, in my opinion, should know the rules. Must know why the athlete receives this or that mark. And he must not only know, but also teach this to the athlete.

– Has it ever happened that you did not understand the assessment?

– No, I never had any complaints about refereeing. And what claims can there be? If you made it so that you can see under-rotation, it is your mistake. Make sure there is no way to find fault. There are judges who do a certain job, evaluate. There are coaches who train. They never approached me with complaints about refereeing, and I do not allow myself such things.

