“It was very cool!” Tuktamysheva – about renting an arbitrary program at the Finlandia Trophy

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva appreciated her performance at the international tournament of the “Challenger” series Finlandia Trophy.

Tuktamysheva took second place, having updated her personal best in the short program and approached him in the free program. Elizabeth was prevented from getting higher scores by a small error when landing from a triple rittberger.

“Today I was more confident, more familiar atmosphere, calmer, so I managed to skate pretty well, not taking into account my strange rittberger. But overall I am happy with these competitions and both programs.

Public support? It was really cool! I even got a kind of second wind. The audience began to applaud from the very beginning, apparently they liked the music. And I go: ah-ah … so cool! Nice, nice to ride here.

How to mentally gather for the rest of the program after two triple axels? The thoughts were such as not to make a stupid mistake, because two triple axels is a key task in an arbitrary one, and then a lot of what has already been worked out, what has already happened. The only thing, I was a little worried for the double axel – oiler – triple salchow cascade, because I jumped it only for the second season, I had not performed it before. But in general, since today there was this calmness, it made it possible for me to show good confident jumps without nerves. It was great to ride today!

You say the components have grown? In the offseason, I worked a lot on programs, skated a lot and wanted everything to be perfect. We did a lot of tracks, rotated so that everything was whole. For me it was the number one challenge after last season. To progress precisely from this point of view, “- quotes the words of the Tuktamysheva press service of the FFKKR.