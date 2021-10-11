“It’s not our parents who marry us to skate. Not mom Davis and my dad went out on the ice and went tango. Although I would have looked at it “, says Gleb Smolkin about pulling – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Gleb Smolkin, performing in ice dancing with Diana Davis, spoke about the attitude towards criticism.

– So, the daughter of Eteri Tutberidze and the son of the famous actor Boris Smolkin from My Fair Nanny. What is the reaction when you see such headlines to yourself? Not annoying?

– Yes, not that annoying … It does not cause any emotions in us. Well, they just wrote the same thing again. People lack vocabulary or something else.

We understand why this happens – naturally everyone needs headlines.

And for journalists to read the news, this is understandable. We just hope to turn this story around. So that someday it was simply written “Davis – Smolkin” and people would recognize us right away.

– Returning to the final of the Cup (Russia). That your performance was accompanied by a lot of conversations on the side – they say, how they were generally admitted to the final, why such high marks. And returning to the first question – how often did you encounter skepticism about yourself? Well, they say, yes they are thieves, they pull a hundred poods. I know that such conversations arise from time to time among coaches and skaters.

– We also heard about it. Diana and I know for sure what we want and are trying to achieve it. When we hear a professional point of view about our skating – we listen to it, we are interested in it. And the fact that someone is chatting … We try not to pay attention to these conversations. Yes, we have fairly well-known parents. This is a given.

– Have you ever encountered a frank hate about this?

– Yes, we did. But we have enough developed both hemispheres to understand that chatting is easier than working. And if we feel that we are progressing, then this is the main thing for us.

And as for the parents … It’s not the parents who marry us to skate. Not Diana’s mom and my dad went out on the ice and went tango. Although I would have looked at it, of course, – said Smolkin.

